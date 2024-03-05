March Madness bubble watch: Joe Lunardi's latest projections for Big East bids ft. Villanova Wildcats

The 2023-24 NCAA regular season is its final stretch with most games wrapping up this weekend. March Madness is set to tip-off from March 19 with the final game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on April 8.

While most potential top seeds are already cementing their spots in the bracketology, there are still a few spots open.

Big East Bubble watch

Coming to the Big East, ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi predicts that a total of five teams will make it through Selection Sunday. According to the analyst, the No. 3 UConn Huskies will probably remain as one of the four No. 1 seeds. Dan Hurley's team has been on an exceptional run this season with a 16-2 record in the conference (26-3 overall).

The predicted No.2 seed from the Big East is Marquette Golden Eagles.They could also potentially fall to No.3 depending on their next two games against UConn and Xavier. Creighton Bluejays, who upset the Huskies last week could be as high as a No. 3 seed or potentially as low as a No. 5.

With this aside, here is the Big East Bubble watch to see the potential last two candidates per Lunardi's latest bracketology (March 3).

Seton Hall Pirates (18-11)

The Pirates started off well this season with a four-game winning streak. However, they struggled to maintain the consistency, bringing in short-lived winning streaks here and there.

In the last five games, they stand at 3-2 with losses to UConn and Creighton. Later this week, Seton Hall will be hosting Villanova and DePaul, based on which their chances would improve.

Providence Friars (18-11)

The Friars are predicted to be the No.11 seed but are on a two-game losing streak against Marquette and Villanova. Providence has had three or four game-winning streaks this season, which were interrupted by long stretches of losses as well.

With two games against Georgetown and UConn remaining, things look a little shaky for the Friars. But a home game win against the Hoyas could improve their chances. Their visit to the Gampel Pavilion, though, could be a tough one.

Villanova Wildcats (17-12)

Part of the first four out, the Wildcats have struggled with a hot and cold season, desperately trying to recreate their glory days. In its last five games, Villanova holds four wins with just one loss to UConn. Going into this week, the Wildcats will try to maintain their winning pace as they face Seton Hall and Creighton.

