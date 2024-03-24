March Madness injury report today, March 24: Full list of injured players for Round Two of NCAA Tournament

As the NCAA Tournament winds out, injuries figure to play a more prominent role. While some teams are entirely healthy, many of the remaining 24 teams in the NCAA Tournament are battling some form of injury issue. Here's the skinny on who could be out due to injury from Sunday's slate of second-round NCAA Tournament action.

March Madness injury report today, March 24

Team Player Status Nature of Injury Alabama Davin Cosby Out Foot Baylor Langstone Love Questionable Ankle Baylor Yves Missi Game-Time Decision Back Clemson Alex Hemenway Out Leg (season ending) Clemson Bas Leyte Out Shoulder (season ending) Colorado Julian Hammond Out Knee Colorado RJ Smith Out Leg (season ending) Duke Caleb Foster Out Foot (season ending) Duke Christian Reeves Out Ankle (season ending) Houston Terrence Arcenaux Out Achilles (season ending) Houston Ramon Walker Out Knee (season ending) Houston Joseph Tugler Out Foot (season ending) James Madison Quincy Allen Out Unknown Marquette Sean Jones Out Knee (season ending) Northwestern Ty Berry Out Knee (season ending) Northwestern Matthew Nicholson Out Leg Utah State Max Agbonkpolo Out Foot (season ending)

Injury Impact Discussion

Duke will be without Caleb Foster in their battle with James Madison in today's NCAA Tournament action.

Baylor could have the most significant injury issue, as junior guard Langston Love (11.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg) is questionable with an ankle injury. Equally important, forward Yves Missi (11.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg) is a game-time decision due to back issues.

Houston will be without a trio of players. Guard Terrence Arceneaux (5.5 ppg) suffered a season-ending Achilles injury before Christmas. Guard Ramon Walker (1.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg) was lost in late February with a knee injury. Forward Joseph Tugler (3.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg) ended his season in early March due to a foot injury.

Duke will be missing guard Caleb Foster (7.7 ppg), who recently sustained a season-ending foot injury. Reserve big man Christian Reeves (1.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg) has been out since the beginning of February with an ankle injury. Foster is a particularly significant injury, given Duke's relative lack of bench depth.

Northwestern is also missing a pair of contributing players. Guard Ty Berry (11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg) was lost in mid-February to a season-ending knee injury. Center Matthew Nicholson (5.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg) is sidelined by a leg injury. The loss of Nicholson could hurt the Wildcats in the post.

Colorado is without two contributors, forward Julian Hammond (7.4 ppg) and guard R.J. Smith (2.9 ppg). Hammond has been out for two weeks, while Smith was lost for the season at the beginning of January.

Clemson will be down a pair of reserves, guard Alex Hemenway (5.2 ppg, 1.4 apg) and forward Bas Leyte (0.8 ppg, 0.8 rpg).

Marquette lost guard Sean Jones (5.8 ppg) for the season in mid-January.

Utah State senior forward Max Agbonkpolo (5.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg) was lost for the year in early January. Agbonkpolo suffered a foot injury.

Alabama will be without freshman guard Davin Cosby (3.6 ppg) due to a foot injury.

James Madison is without guard Quincy Allen (3.8 ppg), who has been out for most of the season.

NCAA Tournament games schedule today

Team Team Game Time (EST) Point Spread TV Outlet (2) Marquette (10) Colorado 12:10 Marquette -4.5 CBS (1) Purdue (8) Utah State 2:40 Purdue -11.5 CBS (4) Duke (12) James Madison 5:15 Duke -6.5 CBS (3) Baylor (6) Clemson 6:10 Baylor -4.5 TNT (4) Alabama (13) Grand Canyon 7:10 Alabama -6.5 TBS (1) Uconn (9) Northwestern 7:45 Uconn -13.5 Tru (1) Houston (9) Texas A&M 8:40 Houston -9.5 TNT (5) San Diego St. (13) Yale 9:40 San Diego -6.5 TBS

