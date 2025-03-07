“March Madness Lay unlocked”: College hoops fans impressed as MiLaysia Fulwiley buries impressive buzzer beater three

Chloe Kitts, MiLaysia Fulwiley and the South Carolina Lady Gamecocks (28-3) are reaching peak form and doing it at the perfect time. After beating Vanderbilt 84-63 in the SEC quarterfinals on Friday, Dawn Staley’s squad is a couple of wins away from another SEC title.

Perhaps most telling was MiLaysia Fulwiley’s first-quarter buzzer beater. Late in the opening quarter, with the score 21-15 in favor of the Lady Gamecocks, Fulwiley stole a ball away.

With time running out on the clock, she calmly took a 3-pointer to put the score 24-15. It also capped off a 13-2 run to close the opening period.

MiLaysia Fulwiley (also known as Lay) would go on to finish the game with 15 points and six rebounds coming off the bench. Chloe Kitts led all scorers with 25 points, adding 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Fans were particularly amazed with Lay’s effort to close out the first quarter for the defending national champions. They took to social media to share their thoughts on the play and the high expectations for the player entering March.

"March madness Lay unlocked," a fan said.

"SEC tournament Lay is back watch out everybody else!" Another fan posted.

"Love to see it. These girls are out here just doing work today," a fan wrote.

"All gas NO brakes," another fan said.

The Lady Gamecocks will now face the winner of Kentucky vs Oklahoma in the SEC semifinals on Saturday. South Carolina, currently ranked fifth in the nation, could still earn one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament. They have won five games in a row entering Saturday's game.

Dawn Staley commends MiLaysia Fulwiley after SEC Awards recognition

It has been quite a season for sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. Despite not starting, Fulwiley has been an integral part of the Lady Gamecocks' success this year. Head coach Dawn Staley praised her game in an interview with WACH FOX sports director Matt Dowell on Wednesday.

"She's a processor. She's a Taurus, so she's a little stubborn. She's a lot competitive. She is 'don't tell her no, cause she's gonna prove you wrong’," Dawn Staley said.

During the season the Columbia, South Carolina native has averaged 11.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists while coming off the bench for Dawn Staley's squad.

MiLaysia Fulwiley was recognized as the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year and All-SEC second Team, providing depth for a Lady Gamecocks team that is looking for back to back national titles.

