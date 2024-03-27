March Madness Music Festival: Key dates and events explored

March Madness Music Festival, a part of the 2024 Division I Men’s Final Four celebrations, is back this year. The free, three-day extravagance, presented by NCAA and TNT Sports Live Events, is set to take place at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix, Arizona from April 5-7.

Some of the past performers include Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Imagine Dragons, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Maroon 5, Fall Out Boy, Twenty-One Pilots, Jason Derulo, Pitbull, Aerosmith, Keith Urban, Macklemore and Blink-182.

March Madness Music Festival 2024: Key dates to look out for

Friday, April 5: 6:30-12 p.m. EST

Grammy-winning record producer ZEDD will headline the AT&T Block Party. Singer and songwriter Remi Wolf will kick off the evening's activities with a performance from 7:30 p.m. EST, followed by Mean Girls breakout star, Reneé Rapp.

Saturday, April 6: 5-11 p.m. EST

At the Coke Studio Live, the GRAMMY award-winning band, Jonas Brothers, will perform from 9:45 p.m. EST with more artists to be announced for the early part of the evening.

Sunday, April 7: 4:30-12 p.m. EST

On the final day, Capital One JamFest will be headlined by GRAMMY-winning rock band, Mumford & Sons. At 5 p.m. EST, R&B artist Leon Bridges will open the night followed by performances from Denver-based octet, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats at 6:30 p.m. and GRAMMY award-winning, The Black Keys at 8:30 p.m.

How to stream the March Madness Music Festival 2024

Friday and Sunday's sets will be live-streamed on the NCAA website.

The Final Four March Madness men's basketball will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona from April 6-8. The games can be watched live on TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV.

Things to know before attending the March Madness Music Festival 2024

The three-day festival is free and open to the public of all ages with general admission. Attendees cannot reserve seats and entry is on a first-come first-served basis until the capacity is reached. If a fan were to leave the ground, re-entry is not guaranteed and will have to wait in lines.

The festival does not allow overnight camping on the ground and the queue lines will open at 7 am. Since parking will be limited, fans are encouraged to use public transportation, biking, walking or ridesharing apps.

Food and alcohol, including beers, wines and seltzers, will be available for purchase at local food trucks and concession stands on the festival ground. A free water station is also available near the entrance to refill water bottles.

