March Madness women's announcers today, March 24: Full list of broadcast personalities for round two Day 2 of NCAA Tournament

The never-ending nature of March Madness will be in full effect Sunday. The first round of the women's bracket saw just one upset in Middle Tennessee's surprise victory over Louisville. The higher seeds dominated proceedings, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark's interaction with her dad took center stage. The second round offers even more exciting prospective matchups.

Four major clashes highlight Day 2 of the second round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament. A California derby, pitting the juggernaut South Carolina squad against UNC, will be one to watch. Two 4-5 matchups in Kansas State-Colorado and Virginia Tech-Baylor might offer some closely contested games.

Those looking for a Cinderella run in the tournament might pin their hopes on Middle Tennessee, who, after beating Louisville 71-69, is set to face the defending champions LSU.

With fans wondering who are the voices calling the games for their favorite teams, we bring you the full list of broadcast personalities calling March Madness women's matchups on Day 2 of the second round of the NCAA Division I Tournament.

March Madness announcers today, Round Two Day 2

Game Time Channel Announcers Ohio State vs. Duke Noon ET ESPN Matt Schumacker, Meghan McKeown South Carolina vs. North Carolina 1 p.m. ET ABC Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck Kansas State vs. Colorado 2 p.m. ET ESPN Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick LSU vs. Middle Tennessee 3 p.m. ET ABC Dave O'Brien, Christy Thomaskutty Oregon State vs. Nebraska 4 p.m. ET ESPN Jason Ross Jr, Aja Ellison Texas vs. Alabama 6 p.m. ET ESPN Tiffany Greene. Jimmy Dykes Virginia Tech vs. Baylor 8 pm. ET ESPN Jay Alter, Kelly Gramlich Stanford vs. Iowa State 10 p.m. ET ESPN Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod

What time is tipoff for March Madness?

The second-round matchups of the Women's NCAA Tournament begin at noon ET on Sunday, streaming on ESPN, with Ohio State taking on Duke in a two-seed vs. seven-seed matchup.

The two contests between the fourth seed and fifth seed teams are split in the day. Kansas State will take on Colorado at 2 p.m., with the live broadcast on ESPN. The network will also cover the Texas vs. Alabama showdown when they lock horns at 8 p.m. ET.

The night's final matchup sees Stanford take on Iowa State in another second-seed vs. seventh-seed matchup that begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

March Madness games schedule today

After a relatively drama-free first round of the Women's NCAA Tournament that saw just one upset, the second round promises to be a feisty affair with a ton of intriguing matches lined up.

Here's the full schedule for Day 2 of the second round of the 2024 Women's March Madness:

Game Time & Channel Betting line (2) Ohio State vs. (7) Duke 12 p.m. ET on ESPN Ohio State (-7.5) (1) South Carolina vs. (8) North Carolina 1 p.m. ET on ABC South Carolina Gamecocks (-22) (4) Kansas State vs. (5) Colorado 2 p.m. ET on ESPN Kansas State (-4.5) (3) LSU vs. (11) Middle Tennessee 3 p.m. ET on ABC LSU (-16.5) (3) Oregon State vs. (6) Nebraska 4 p.m. ET on ESPN Oregon State (-7.5) (1) Texas vs. (8) Alabama 6 p.m. ET on ESPN Texas (-13.5) (4) Virginia Tech vs. (5) Baylor 8 p.m. ET on ESPN Virginia Tech (-5) (2) Stanford vs. (7) Iowa State 10 p.m. ET on ESPN Stanford (-13.5)

With the moneylines suggesting that a few games might come down the wire, we should be in for an exciting day of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

