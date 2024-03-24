March Madness women's announcers today, March 24: Full list of broadcast personalities for round two Day 2 of NCAA Tournament

By Priyanshu Choudhary
Modified Mar 24, 2024 23:06 IST
Pat Summitt Memorial Service
Former Tennessee head coach Holly Warlick set to take on announcer role

The never-ending nature of March Madness will be in full effect Sunday. The first round of the women's bracket saw just one upset in Middle Tennessee's surprise victory over Louisville. The higher seeds dominated proceedings, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark's interaction with her dad took center stage. The second round offers even more exciting prospective matchups.

Four major clashes highlight Day 2 of the second round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament. A California derby, pitting the juggernaut South Carolina squad against UNC, will be one to watch. Two 4-5 matchups in Kansas State-Colorado and Virginia Tech-Baylor might offer some closely contested games.

Those looking for a Cinderella run in the tournament might pin their hopes on Middle Tennessee, who, after beating Louisville 71-69, is set to face the defending champions LSU.

With fans wondering who are the voices calling the games for their favorite teams, we bring you the full list of broadcast personalities calling March Madness women's matchups on Day 2 of the second round of the NCAA Division I Tournament.

March Madness announcers today, Round Two Day 2

GameTimeChannelAnnouncers
Ohio State vs. DukeNoon ETESPNMatt Schumacker, Meghan McKeown
South Carolina vs. North Carolina1 p.m. ETABCCourtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
Kansas State vs. Colorado2 p.m. ETESPNBrenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
LSU vs. Middle Tennessee3 p.m. ETABCDave O'Brien, Christy Thomaskutty
Oregon State vs. Nebraska4 p.m. ET ESPNJason Ross Jr, Aja Ellison
Texas vs. Alabama6 p.m. ETESPNTiffany Greene. Jimmy Dykes
Virginia Tech vs. Baylor8 pm. ETESPNJay Alter, Kelly Gramlich
Stanford vs. Iowa State10 p.m. ETESPNRoy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod

What time is tipoff for March Madness?

The second-round matchups of the Women's NCAA Tournament begin at noon ET on Sunday, streaming on ESPN, with Ohio State taking on Duke in a two-seed vs. seven-seed matchup.

The two contests between the fourth seed and fifth seed teams are split in the day. Kansas State will take on Colorado at 2 p.m., with the live broadcast on ESPN. The network will also cover the Texas vs. Alabama showdown when they lock horns at 8 p.m. ET.

The night's final matchup sees Stanford take on Iowa State in another second-seed vs. seventh-seed matchup that begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

March Madness games schedule today

After a relatively drama-free first round of the Women's NCAA Tournament that saw just one upset, the second round promises to be a feisty affair with a ton of intriguing matches lined up.

Here's the full schedule for Day 2 of the second round of the 2024 Women's March Madness:

GameTime & ChannelBetting line
(2) Ohio State vs. (7) Duke12 p.m. ET on ESPNOhio State (-7.5)
(1) South Carolina vs. (8) North Carolina1 p.m. ET on ABCSouth Carolina Gamecocks (-22)
(4) Kansas State vs. (5) Colorado2 p.m. ET on ESPNKansas State (-4.5)
(3) LSU vs. (11) Middle Tennessee3 p.m. ET on ABCLSU (-16.5)
(3) Oregon State vs. (6) Nebraska4 p.m. ET on ESPNOregon State (-7.5)
(1) Texas vs. (8) Alabama6 p.m. ET on ESPNTexas (-13.5)
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (5) Baylor8 p.m. ET on ESPNVirginia Tech (-5)
(2) Stanford vs. (7) Iowa State10 p.m. ET on ESPNStanford (-13.5)

With the moneylines suggesting that a few games might come down the wire, we should be in for an exciting day of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Who do you think is likely to cause a big upset in the second round? Let us know in the comments below.

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?