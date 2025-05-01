Mark Pope sends clear message about Kentucky’s transfer portal moves: “I’m actually scouring the planet”

Kentucky Wildcats coach Mark Pope had a relatively successful first stint with his alma mater despite a shaky start to the 2024-2025 season. Pope and Co. made it to the Sweet 16 of the March Madness 2025 but were eliminated by their SEC rivals and the second seed of the Midwest region - the Tennessee Volunteers - with a 78-65 defeat on Mar. 28.

Ad

Despite the premature exit from the national tournament, many still deemed Pope's first tenure with the Wildcats steady, after they had an up-and-down SEC performance earlier in the year. The 52-year-old had lofty shoes to fill with the exit of legendary tactician John Calipari, but after this season, there is much to look forward to.

During an interview with John Rothstein of CBS Sports, Mark Pope revealed that he has been actively looking to retool his Kentucky roster this offseason. He also sent a clear message about his team's moves in the transfer portal.

Ad

Trending

"I'd like to play them all. So I have 12 guys right now, so I have 12 guys to comelhelp us. We're actually going to try and round out this roster. I'm actually scouring the planet right now for guys that would fit in as maybe a red shirt guy that would kill it in practice or maybe a last year of your career guy that maybe wants to come here," Pope said. (0:20)

Ad

"And put on this one-of-one jersey and be a part of this. So, we need to add a couple more pieces but right now, we have our roster that's going to own the minutes on this floor and we have all the pieces," he concluded.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wildcats rounded out the year with a 22-11 (10-8 conference) record, earning a national tournament appearance.

Mark Pope has complete faith in his potential 2025-2026 Kentucky Wildcats roster

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, during his interview with John Rothstein, Mark Pope asserted that he already had complete faith in his current team of players. The young coach was asked about his thoughts on how deep his team is at the moment, to which Pope responded by instilling his complete confidence in their abilities.

"We can do it, we could get it done. Now, there's a lot of teams that can get it done, but if we do this right with the right guys, you know, we can get this done, and that's our job. That is what we are supposed to do, that's the standard here, and nothing less is acceptable," he shared. (0:03)

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are bolstering their squad for the 2025-2026 campaign with the likes of Mouhamed Dioubate, Andrija Jelavic, Denzel Aberdeen, and Malachi Moreno joining the fray.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here