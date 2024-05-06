Maryland transfer Summer Bostock joins Houston for 2024-25 season: Report 

Former Maryland Terrapins guard Summer Bostock has transferred to the Houston Cougars after a lone season with the Terps.

She saw little action in her freshman year, playing just 10 games on a 4.7-minute average playtime.

Expand Tweet

In a statement to the Diamondback, she said:

“Sometimes we are faced with things going in a new direction, but I do believe what’s for you, won’t pass you.”

Summer Bostock averaged 1.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.3 blocks while shooting 36.4% from the floor. She played for Canada in the 2021 FIBA Under-16 Women's Americas Championship, averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

“I am a three level scorer, shooting (and) rebounding are skills I can confidently contribute to a team,” Bostock added in the statement.

As a junior in high school, she averaged 27.3 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three assists. Bostock graduated early, forgoing her senior year in high school to join Maryland for the 2022-23 season. Although she didn't play a game, she was still a part of the Elite Eight squad that year.

Summer Bostock made her debut in November 2023 against Massachusetts, where she played 13 minutes and scored five points, took six rebounds with a steal and a block on 1-for-3 shooting.

The guard scored her career-high six points and two rebounds on a 2-for-5 shooting, playing 11 minutes against James Madison in December. She also earned her Academic All-Big Ten honors this season.

In a team release, Maryland Terrapins Coach Brenda Frese praised Summer Bostock's work ethic over the last season. Frese also added that she was “ahead of the game with learning our system and adjusting to college life.”

Maryland quickly rebuilds its roster ahead of 2024-25 season

Besides Bostock, the Terrapins had three more players in the transfer portal, while another three exhausted their college eligibility. Coach Brenda Frese has gotten down to the task as she filed the last roster spot on Friday, welcoming Mir McLean from Virginia.

The other transfer signees include Amari DeBerry from UConn, Kaylene Smikle from Rutgers, Sarah Te-Biasu from the VCU Rams, Maye Toure from Rhode Island and Saylor Poffenbarger from Arkansas.

After an Elite Eight exit in 2023 and first-round appearance in the 2024 March Madness, the Terrapins will look for a deeper postseason next year. Their last tournament championship came in 2006.

What do you think of Summer Bostock joining the Cougars? Let's know in the comments section below.