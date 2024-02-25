Maryland vs Rutgers basketball Injury report, February 25: Latest on Mady Traore, Chance Stephens and more

We have an exciting Big Ten Conference game this afternoon as the Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights get ready to battle. However, the injury report, specifically for Maryland, is going to factor into how this game plays out. Let's take a closer look at the injury report and discuss the latest updates for some of these players on the injury report.

Maryland vs Rutgers basketball injury report, February 25

Mady Traore, Maryland Terrapins

Sophomore forward Mady Traore has not been super effective this season but is listed on the injury report.

In the second half of the game against Iowa, he went down, grabbing at his left knee and did not return to the floor. Coach Kevin Willard did not provide any medical updates after the game on his status so he is officially questionable.

Traore has appeared in 10 games this season and is shooting just 36.8% from the floor while averaging 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.1 minutes.

Chance Stephens, Maryland Terrapins

Sophomore guard Chance Stephens has not stepped on the court this season after suffering a knee injury during the summer while training.

The injury was a ruptured patella tendon and he needed surgery to repair it, but that likely will not be a factor at any point this season.

"I think the timeline is just basically how I feel, how hard I work and whether the muscle comes back fast enough... I've been working as hard as I can just in case I do [play this season] - I get stronger, something happens. And then if I don't play this year, then I'll just keep working hard and I'll be right up to speed coming into next year." h/t SB Nation

He played for Loyola Marymount last season before transferring and in 28 games, he had decent numbers. He was able to have a 35.9/37.4/73.7 shooting split while averaging 6.0 points, 0.5 assists, and 1.0 rebounds over the course of 17.1 minutes per game.

Noah Batchelor, Maryland Terrapins

Sophomore guard Noah Batchelor is listed as questionable for today's game with an undisclosed injury. It is not 100 percent when he suffered an injury but he has been doing a decent job this season.

He has appeared in 21 games and played over 7.1 minutes. On average, he is recording 1.6 points and 0.3 rebounds.

