Purdue vs Rutgers injury report, February 22: Latest on Mawot Mag and more

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers are getting ready to battle on Thursday night. The game will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana, and will be shown live on Fox Sports 1.

These Big Ten opponents will have a significant matchup, but their injury reports are essential to dive into to see how things play out. Let's take a closer look at the rosters of these conference foes and figure out who will be available.

Purdue vs. Rutgers injury report, February 22

Mawot Mag, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Senior forward Mawot Mag has dealt with a knee injury that has forced him to only play in 16 of the 25 games this season. However, it has become apparent that Mag has cleared the injury and is 100% healthy heading into tonight's contest.

Mag has appeared in 16 outings and is averaging 27.6 minutes per game, shooting 39.3% from the floor, 26.1% from beyond the arc and 70.3% from the charity stripe.

He has not been putting up massive statistical numbers, as he has recorded 9.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. It will be interesting to see if Rutgers can continue stepping up.

Purdue vs. Rutgers Starting Lineups

Purdue Boilermakers Starting Lineup

The Boilermakers are heading into this game with a solidified starting roster. They have a three-guard lineup that includes a center. That is rare in college basketball, but with Zach Edey, one of the most talented players in the nation, dominating makes tonight's matchup interesting.

Guard Lance Jones

Guard Fletcher Loyer

Guard Braden Smith

Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn

Center Zach Edey

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Starting Lineup

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are among the few teams with a similar lineup to the Purdue Boilermakers, as they play with a center. They also have a three-guard lineup with a forward as well. With Jeremiah Williams leading the way and playing through the backcourt, below is the expected starting lineup.

Guard Jeremiah Williams

Guard Derek Simpson

Guard JaMichael Davis

Forward Aundre Hyatt

Center Clifford Omoruyi

