Isaiah Barnes, son of the 2017 NBA Champion Matt Barnes, was among the many to react to 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant's trade to the Houston Rockets. ESPN's Shams Charania originally shared the news on Sunday, and Barnes reshared the post on his Instagram story with a two-word reaction

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH WHAT," he posted.

Matt Barnes' son, Isaiah Barnes, shares 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets trade (Image via Instagram @zaybarnes30)

While Durant is set for a fresh start with the Rockets, Barnes will now enter his junior year at Crespi High School in Encino, California. Last season, Barnes led the Celts to a 21-9 record and a fourth-place finish in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, with a 4-3 record. However, the team was knocked out in the second round of the CIF state tournament.

In two seasons at Crespi, Isaiah Barnes has played 59 games and averaged 10.8 points, 2.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game.

The 6-foot-3 guard received praise from High Level Hoops on X for his performances at the NBPA Top 100 camp:

"2027 guard Isaiah Barnes is making his presence felt at the NBPA Top 100 Camp with his perimeter shooting. In an early matchup against Team Johnson, Barnes found his rhythm from beyond the arc, knocking down three three-pointers and showcasing smooth mechanics and consistent footwork. He was comfortable spotting up and ready to fire when the ball came his way.

"He followed that up with a standout performance against Team Sandro, where he connected on four threes and finished with 16 points. Barnes moved well without the ball, constantly relocating to create open looks and taking advantage of defensive breakdowns."

Barnes represented Team Reggie and averaged 6.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.4 apg in 19.0 mpg. His best performance came in the 105-79 win against Team Sandro on Jun. 12, when he recorded 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting, including 4-for-6 from behind the arc. He also grabbed two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Isaiah Barnes receives an offer from a D1 college

The 6-foot-3 guard received an offer from the San Diego Toreros and shared the news on his Instagram page on Mar. 31.

"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of San Diego🤍💙 Thank you Coach Lavin and staff for believing in me #gotoreros," he captioned the post.

Isaiah Barnes still has two years to make a decision about his collegiate career, and it will be interesting to see where he lands.

