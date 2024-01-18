Matt Cross injury: What happened to UMass forward? Taking a look at unusual injury combination

Senior forward Matt Cross has been on song throughout the season for the UMass Minutemen, but an unusual combination of injuries has kept him off the court. The Minutemen have done exceptionally well with an 11-5 overall record and will not have Cross on the court Wednesday night against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported that Cross is dealing with ankle and tooth issues that will force him to sit out tonight's game.

Expand Tweet

The UMass Minutemen will be without one of their best scorers and the program's top rebounder. Matt Cross has recorded 15.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.8 steals in 28.0 minutes of action. It will be interesting to see how the team does without him in the lineup, as Cross has taken that next step this year.

Cross hurt his ankle in the Jan. 10 game against the La Salle Explorers. He got his ankle looked at by the medical staff before being helped to the locker room.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Nate Bittle injury: Will the Oregon Center return for game vs Colorado?

How significant is the loss of Matt Cross for the UMass Minutemen?

The UMass Minutemen have been doing very well with an 11-5 (2-2 in Atlantic 10) record. However, Matt Cross will be a significant loss with his unusual combination of a tooth and ankle injury. He did not play in the most recent game against the Rhode Island Rams, where the team never held a lead.

It obviously affects the defensive side of the floor for the Minutemen more than the offensive production, which is critical for the team's success.

Can the UMass Minutemen win tonight against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers?

The UMass Minutemen have not won on the road throughout the season and are looking to get their first win as the away team. It is tough to expect them to win as the team is a 5.5-point underdog for this game. Losing Cross is a huge loss, and the defense will be a big issue.

With Philip Alston being the leading scorer for the Ramblers as the forward, it will be a challenging outing for UMass. The Minutemen's rebounding will be tough to recover from losing their best rebounder. Expect the Ramblers to win, but do not be surprised if UMass covers the spread in this game.

Also Read: College basketball injury report, Jan. 17: Latest on Boogie Ellis, Donovan Clingan and more