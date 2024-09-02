Matt Painter earns Purdue’s top award following milestone year with national championship game berth

Coach Matt Painter and the Purdue Boilermakers enjoyed a historic run at the 2024 March Madness. The Zach Edey-led team advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and to its first national championship game since 1969. The Boilermakers came runner-up on both occasions.

Despite the results, the year ended on a high note for Purdue as Edey was picked No. 9 by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA draft. This was the Boilermakers' second top-10 pick in this decade.

In recognition of Matt Painter's efforts, Purdue University bestowed the highest honor for any employee of the school, "Order of the Griffin," on him. In a statement on Sunday, Purdue President Mung Chiang said:

"I am delighted to recognize Matt Painter with the Order of the Griffin, Purdue's highest honors for faculty and staff employees.

"Not only did he do a masterful job this past year coaching our Boilermakers to their winningest season in program history with 34 victories and their first National Championship appearance in 55 years, but he has also built a program consistently reflecting the Boilermaker values and character in integrity, humility, sportsmanship, grit and excellence in both academics and athletics among the student-athletes."

Painter will be entering his 20th year as the Boilermakers coach in the upcoming college basketball season.

A look at Matt Painter's professional career

Matt Painter graduated from Purdue University in 1993 after playing four years with the Boilermakers. He joined Washington & Jefferson College for the 1993-94 season as an assistant coach and later moved to Barton College for another year's stint. In 1995, Painter began his first year with a NCAA D-I college, Eastern Illinois.

After three years with the Panthers, he moved to Southern Illinois and stayed with the team for five years. Painter led the Salukis on a historic Sweet Sixteen run in 2002. Their return trip to March Madness in 2003 was documented by MTV, titled "True Life: I Am A College Baller."

After this, Painter took over the head coaching job for one season (2003-04), before returning to his alma mater for an associate head coach job. After just one year, he was promoted as the head coach in 2005.

Matt Painter has a 447-203 overall record in 19 seasons with the Boilermakers and has led them to 15 NCAA Tournaments, including nine straight appearances, the fourth-longest streak nationally. His five Big Ten Coach of the Year honors tie him with Bob Knight and come second to Gene Keady.

