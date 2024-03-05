Max Abmas NBA draft projection: Top 5 landing spots for the Texas guard ft. Golden State Warriors

Max Abmas has had a good run with the Texas Longhorns (19-11) this season. The guard currently averages 16.5 points with 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists. The fifth-year senior transferred to Texas in 2023 after an incredible four seasons at Oral Roberts University, where he averaged 20.9 points.

The 2020-21 season was the highlight of Max Abmas' college career, averaging 24.5 points, as he took ORU to Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 1974. He scored 29 points in the First round of the NCAA tournament and led the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles to defeat No.2 seed Ohio State 75–72. In the second round, Abmas scored 26 points as ORU won 81–78 against No.7 seed Florida.

Despite the 72–70 loss to Arkansas, Max Abmas scored 25 points in the Sweet 16. With this string of performances, Abmas became the first player to score at least 25 points in each of the first three rounds at a single tournament since Stephen Curry at the 2008 NCAA tournament.

The Summit League Player of the Year declared for the 2021 NBA Draft but withdrew on the day of the deadline. Max Abmas' next two seasons with the Golden Eagles were good, but they could not recreate the same level of success.

The 6-foot guard is an elite shooter at 43.5% from the field with incredible scoring skills. He can easily control the court, creating open shots for himself and his teammates. However, Abmas height could affect his jumpers and defending against his much better build counterpart in the league.

With all things considered, here are five landing spots for the Longhorns guard.

Max Abmas' five potential landing spots

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are having their worst run in the NBA this season. However, they will be looking to restructure themselves in the off-season as they prepare to save their crumbling dynasty. Stephen Curry is still at his MVP level, but none of the other veterans on the team are consistent.

Young stars like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski seem like the future of the Warriors. Max Abmas could fit himself well here, growing into a pro-level player coming off the bench.

#2 San Antonio Spurs

While the Spurs may be at the bottom of the Western Conference, they are a rebuilding team, centered around Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio needs players of Abmas' caliber who can bring his elite shooting that perfectly compliments Wembanyama. Max Abmas's presence on the bench strengthens the team's efforts from the start to the finish of a game.

#3 Houston Rockets

Under Ime Udoko, the Rockets are also rebuilding their roster. After a prolonged absence from the post-season, Houston is amping its efforts to create a solid line-up. They currently occupy the 28th position on shooting percentage and could use the elite shooting skills of Max Abmas.

#4 New York Knicks

The Knicks, while a strong team, are currently undergoing a bad stretch with Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Jalen Brunson all sidelined because of injuries. The team needs someone young, like Abmas, on the team who has the skills needed to step up in such cases, but can also learn and grow with the team.

#5 Portland Trail Blazers

Portland has seen better days during its Damian Lillard-led era. Now, in the absence of Dame Time, the Trail Blazers are languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference and offense rankings. Max Abmas could shine his best here as the team tried to find its footing again.

