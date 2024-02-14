2024 NBA Draft Early Predictions: 5 prospects who could be impactful on playoff contenders feat. D.J. Wagner

The 2024 NBA Draft is months away. However, it is never too early to look ahead at some of the prospects. The 2024 NBA Draft class is labeled as a weaker group of prospects at the top. That could mean some of the best players from the class are drafted in the back half of the first round.

Playoff-contending teams can be a fruitful ground for young players. They can be afforded room to grow and learn from well-established veterans. Take a look at Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the Miami Heat this season.

Let’s take a look at five prospects in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft class who may impact playoff contenders next season. Here are five prospects who can go after the lottery and still may have an impact, despite their late selection.

Five 2024 NBA Draft prospects who could help title contenders

5. Johnny Furphy, Kansas

Furphy has the size at 6-foot-9 to see playing time early in his NBA career. He is shooting above 50% from the field and 4% from three. He can come off the bench as a catch-and-shoot threat from the corner from the jump. He could also rise up 2024 NBA Draft boards if he keep those shooting numbers up throughout the season.

4. Ryan Dunn, Virginia

Dunn can help a team out defensively right away. He can guard multiple positions and be a body to throw out athletic wings. He is 6-foot-8 and 220 lbs but with great lateral movement. He may not contribute much on the scoring end, but he takes care of the basketball and could be an elite defender for a contender in the NBA.

3. Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Kolek is a senior guard who was a preseason All-American. He does lack some athleticism, which would likely lead to him sliding into the back half of the first round. Kolek could be a solid backup point guard who can operate the pick-and-roll. He can be a pass-first guard, too, who will set up established players on a contending team.

2. Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Kentucky players are usually safe bets. Edwards was a five-star prospect and Kentucky’s highest-rated freshman this season. He has plenty of talent but has had a rough season in Kentucky, so he could slip to the later picks. His talent could flower more in the NBA than the college game if he lands in the right setting.

1. D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Wagner has been hyped for years since his high school days. The Kentucky freshman has plenty of talent. He could improve on his outside shooting to have a big impact. However, if he lands in a place where he is not forced to take major responsibility, he could flourish early on.

