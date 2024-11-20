“Maybe just don’t bet”: College hoops analyst warns fans about JuJu Watkins’ USC and Hannah Hidalgo’s Notre Dame’s enticing matchup

Ahead of Saturday's mouthwatering matchup between USC's JuJu Watkins and Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, college hoops analyst Meghan McKeown has declared that all bets are off, or at least should be off.

The NBC Sports insider advised fans not to bet on this game because it's too hard to call a winner.

"I'm really excited to see this game. It's anyone's game," Meghan said. "I know people love, like, talking about betting, the over the under... I would just say 'Maybe just don't bet', because you're not going to win... you just gotta watch." Timestamp: 15:19

With both teams going 4-0 to start the season, it truly is anyone's game for the taking. Both JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo have continued their impressive form from their freshman seasons last year, and both look equally unstoppable on the court.

JuJu Watkins starting strong

JuJu Watkins currently averages 21.5 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 4.8 apg, 3.8 spg and 3 bpg, while shooting 42% from the field. Those numbers speak to the absolute quality of the Trojan guard and also call for an equal to match her. Enter Hannah Hidalgo.

To add to her impressive start, the 19-year-old recorded the 1,000th point of her career on Friday against Santa Clara, reaching the milestone at the second-fastest pace in NCAA Division I history. More than that, she got to 1,000 in two fewer games than former Iowa star Caitlin Clark.

Hannah Hidalgo picking up where she left off last season

Hidalgo is averaging 25 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 spg, and shooting 50.7% from the field and 47.4% from 3-point land. That's the lights-out shooting that defenses have struggled to contain this season.

These numbers are a dream for any viewer to witness night in and night out, and with both stars going head-to-head, there are sure to be fireworks.

Fans will be able to tune in and watch the star guards go against each other this Saturday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Bring your popcorn because this is going to be entertaining.

