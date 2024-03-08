Reed Sheppard's longtime girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, has been cheering for the freshman since they got together three years ago.

The couple regularly take to Instagram to show their love and support for each other. Recently, Dizney was joined by Sheppard's nephew as the two cheered for the guard.

Brailey shared a collage of the two to her Instagram story with a caption:

"Me & my fav Reed cheering on @reedsheppard3”

Brailey is Reed Sheppard's biggest pillar of support. His mother, Stacey, shared the fact that she "couldn’t care less about sports," which is a blessing. Stacey said:

“For him, he has that getaway with her that, you know, they don’t have to discuss athletics, they don’t have to discuss anything. If he wants to talk about it, she’ll listen but it’s very important that you have somebody that you can just be yourself with and not discuss everything that you’re just engulfed with every single day. Those times to get away are pretty special.” (via On3)

The six-foot-three guard's college career with the Kentucky Wildcats (22-8, 12-5) is going well. Reed Sheppard was recently named Freshman of the Year by ESPN and averages 12.2 points with 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Reed Sheppard's future NBA prospects

In terms of basketball legacy at the University of Kentucky, Reed Sheppard's path to excellence was set in stone.

Now, after an exemplary freshman year with the Wildcats, the guard's NBA draft potential is high. He could take the one-and-done route, but for now, nothing is confirmed.

Analysts have projected Sheppard in the top-five, highlighting his performance despite coming off the bench. However, Sheppard's shorter stature and his 6-3 wingspan could pose an issue to NBA teams, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie spoke on this polarizing aspect in his mock draft:

“His range is all over the map. I get individual evaluators working for NBA teams who rate him as a top-five player, and I just as often hear some who believe he shouldn’t be picked in top 25.

"In the end, I think Sheppard’s name will end being called in the lottery. Too many people who work for NBA teams love his game.”

The 2024 NBA draft takes place on June 26 and 27.

