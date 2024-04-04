"Media made Angel Reese villain, just like they made Caitlin Clark American sweetheart": Matt Barnes has unfiltered take on Emmanuel Acho's comments

Former NBA player Matt Barnes has defended Angel Reese after Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho said the LSU phenom had become a "villain." The Tigers star was left emotional during a postgame press conference after being eliminated by the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight round of the 2024 Women's March Madness.

The former NFL player turned analyst had his say on the Reese versus Clark saga and Reese's time in women's college basketball. He also referenced Reese's crying in the postgame conference.

"Nobody mourns when the villain catches an L, and Angel Reese, you have self-proclaimed to be the villain," Acho said.

In a video posted on Instagram by the "All the Smoke" podcast, Matt Barnes defended Reese and said:

“The media made Angel Reese the villain, just like they made Caitlin Clark the American sweetheart … I think she ran with the title … So she’s like, ‘f**k it, they’re going to try to use it against me, and I’m going to use it to my benefit.

“But if you think about it, Acho, it’s her last college game. She’s going to the league, so she got a great run at LSU, captivated the world, helped change really the viewership in women’s basketball. So of course, after a tough loss, she’s gonna kind of reflect and be emotional.”

Barnes also had his say on what he thought people had overlooked during her career:

“But I think the one thing you cannot debate is her game, and the numbers she puts up and her talent. And it’s weird that everyone has an issue with her talking sh*t or her even crying in the post press conference, but don’t talk enough about her game, I feel. Like she’s damned if she does, damned if she don’t. She gets criticized for talking sh*t, she gets criticized for crying.”

What did Emmanuel Acho say about Angel Reese? A look at Fox Sports' analyst comments on LSU star

Former NFL player Emmanuel Acho is facing criticism for his recent comments regarding Angel Reese, with some saying it hinders the cause of empowering African American women.

Here's what Acho said that has the world of college sports riled up:

"Black women have historically been the most marginalized group in America, but I’m going to give a gender neutral and racially indifferent take on Angel Reese. ... In sports, you can’t be the Big Bad Wolf and then cry like Courage the Cowardly Dog."

Acho was referring to the contrast between Reese's usual taunting and her crying during the press conference after the Elite Eight loss to Caitlin Clark's Iowa.

