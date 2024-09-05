Memphis HC Penny Hardaway abruptly fires four assistant coaches in order to pursue a "new direction" with coaching staff

During a time when the majority of teams have their season plans outlined, coach Penny Hardaway shakes up the Memphis Tigers program. After refusing to retain assistant Andy Borman on his staff for a third year in May, Hardaway has parted ways with three more assistant coaches and one special advisor: Jamie Rosser, Rick Stansbury and Faragi Phillips, and special advisor Demetrius Dyson.

The Tigers released the update on Wednesday. Moreover, Hardaway voiced his sentiments on the coaching lineup change through Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

"I want to thank Rick, Faragi, Jamie, and Demetrius for their service to the University of Memphis and our basketball program," he said. "These are good coaches that I've worked with closely over the past few seasons, but I made the difficult decision to go in a new direction with our staff."

The Memphis Tigers registered a 22-10 record last season. Behind the fifth-best 11-7 record in the AAC, Penny Hardaway's crew lost to No. 12 Wichita State in the second round of the conference tournament.

Poised to make a significant run this season, Hardaway is tasked with the additional task of bringing in a lineup of helping cast. With that latest shakeup, the Tigers' website features Mike Davis as the program's lone assistant coach.

Penny Hardaway's Tigers' abrupt downspiral 2023 season

The Tigers had a good beginning to the 2023-24 season behind a 15-2 run last season. The team showed reliable chemistry through a championship appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis non-conference run.

They garnered a top-10 rank on the AP Poll and were assumed to make it to the NCAA tournament. However, the program fell apart in its last 15 games, posting a 7-8 run to end their season.

Due to the team’s second-half struggles, Penny Hardaway decided to prematurely end the Tigers’ season. He claimed that his roster would not play more games even when they were offered an invite for the NIT.

“No sir. I’m not accepting any invitations,” Hardaway said about the chances of Tigers participating in the NIT in March. “That’s the decision. I’m just making it right now. I’ll talk to the administration, but I’m not looking to play any more NIT games, man. I’m sorry. I’m not disrespecting the NIT. It’s just, it’s been a tough season already."

It remains to be seen how he fares this season.

