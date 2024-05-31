Miami basketball's Cavinder Twins speak on what position would they would play in football

The Cavinder Twins have made their name in basketball and beyond, but recently, they spoke about playing football. In an interview with Overtime, Hanna and Haley Cavinder chose what positions they would play if they were on the gridiron. The duo also chose the school they would go to if they were indeed football players at the college level.

The twins have made a career out of college basketball as well as being social media influencers. Both of them boast a big fan following across several social media platforms. But what if the Cavinder Twins played football rather than basketball?

Here are what positions Haley and Hanna Cavinder would play if they were on a gridiron instead of a basketball court.

“Quarterback absolutely,” Hanna told George Macintyre of Overtime.

Her sister Haley chose to be a wide receiver for her to throw the ball to. When it came to choosing the football program they would join, both the sisters said it would be the University of Miami. The host joked that he sees the Cavinder Twins in the transfer portal a lot.

“You transferring out or you staying there?” Macintyre jokingly asked.

The twins played together for Fresno State before coming into the Miami Hurricane together. They then took a break from basketball last year before committing to return to the court for Miami again in the upcoming season. Apart from their basketball career, they have created a brand for themselves online. The Cavinder Twins are as big of social media personalities as they are basketball players.

The Cavinder Twins guess each other's favorite things

In a video posted on Instagram, the Cavinder Twins tried to guess each other's favorite things, including food, animals and places. It was a part of "How Well You Know Each Other” challenge on the social media platform and going by their answers, they aced it.

The first question was on food and Hanna Cavinder said she liked chips and salsa, guacamole, calamari, and sushi. Haley’s answer was similar to her sister’s. As far as the favorite animal is concerned, both went with dogs, especially their own pet dog Harvey. So that wasn't really a surprise.

The video ended before they could reveal each other's favorite places but going by their earlier answers, they would probably have guessed it as well. The Miami basketball fans would hope that the chemistry is also visible when they take the court for the Hurricane in the upcoming season.