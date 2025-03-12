Miami’s Haley Cavinder claps back at “OnlyFans” comment with ambitious reply after retirement announcement

Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna are playing their fifth and final college season with the Miami Hurricanes. After three years at Fresno State, the Cavinder twins transferred to Miami in 2023. They took a year away from basketball before returning for one last time.

Ad

With the close of the season, Haley Cavinder announced her retirement on Tuesday via Instagram. Sharing pictures of her time playing together with Hanna over the years, Haley wrote:

"18 years later, and it's time to say goodbye to the game I’ve loved since I was six. Thank you for an amazing basketball career. Nothing will ever fill the void of you or the feeling of accomplishing my dream—playing the sport I love with my twin by my side.

Ad

Trending

"The places you took me, the relationships built, and the opportunities you gave me—I will forever be grateful. It's hard to express how much this sport has impacted and changed my life, but it will always be a part of who I am. As always, Go Canes #14 out 🧡"

Ad

Despite the emotional moment, a user chose to troll Haley Cavinder, insinuating that she would now have to start an Onlyfans page to keep earning the big bucks she did as part of NIL. The guard clapped back, writing:

"Forbes 30 under 30 sounds better."

Haley's clapback to troll (via IG/@haleycavinder) caption

Haler Cavinder and Hanna were part of the Fobes 30 under 30 summit in September. They were part of the panel discussions for 'Women in Sports' and 'Beating the Odds.'

Ad

Haley Cavinder hints at future plans after retirement

One of the reasons for Hanna and Haley Cavinder's move to the Hurricanes was to capitalize on their brand and earn money through NIL, using Miami's wider market reach. They were successful in this and were once called 'Queens of NIL.'

With their retirement, the Cavinder twins plan on continuing their partnership with the brands utilizing their huge social media presence.

Ad

"We kind of started out as trailblazers and now we're becoming entrepreneurs," Haley said (via ESPN).

"Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away. It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are co-founders of Hustle Beauty. They also have endorsement deals with Under Armour, Slate Milk and Ghost Energy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here