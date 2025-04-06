Miami's Haley Cavinder's NFL beau Jake Ferguson shares snap with his "squad" ft. Hanna Cavinder

Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder wrapped up her final college season earlier than expected and is now enjoying time with her family.

On Saturday, Cavinder's boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, posted a snap on Instagram story featuring the guard and her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder.

"My squad fr," he wrote.

The Cavinder twins (Instagram via @jakeferg84)

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson went public with their relationship in September 2023. When celebrating their anniversary a year later, the tight end revealed that he had gotten Cavinder's initials tattooed on his ring finger. He has been supportive of the Miami guard, showing up to her games this season.

Meanwhile, Hanna Cavinder was dating former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred to Miami in January. The couple went public during the Fourth of July weekend last year. Beck joined Ferguson in attending Miami games.

Haley Cavinder's twin sister, Hanna, thrives after breakup with Carson Beck

In early March, rumors of a breakup spread after Hanna deleted all pictures featuring Carson Beck from her Instagram feed. Things got more serious when Haley Cavinder posted a video on TikTok asking fans to always follow their family's instincts about relationships.

"I just want to say one thing because I can't be too crazy unfiltered on here," she said. "If your sister comes to you or your friend or someone that's really important in your life and they have a gut feeling about a relationship or a friendship, for example, and they just tell you that on a repeated basis, trust your dang sister.

"Trust her! She's always right, I promise you, or your mom," she added. "They're always right. It's not my story to tell, but yeah. I know there's a lot of speculation and I see someone in my life that's hurting, and I don't think it's okay to not be able to have to always keep your mouth shut."

Despite all reports, Hanna Cavinder is yet to address rumors of the breakup and the reasons behind it. She's enjoying her time, though, as evidenced by her posting pictures from her tropical vacation on Instagram, while Carson Beck has turned his social media to private.

After three years at Fresno State and two more with the Miami Hurricanes, Hanna and Haley Cavinder hung up their basketball shoes in March. They led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight as seniors but failed to replicate the success this season.

