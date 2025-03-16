Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder celebrate $60M QB Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais flaunting stunning engagement ring

Miami women's basketball stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder celebrated NFL star Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais, who recently got engaged to the Cleveland Browns quarterback. Anais flaunted her engagement ring in several romantic snaps with Deshaun on Instagram on Sunday.

"Mrs. Watson Loading…" she captioned the post.

The Cavinder twins joined other followers to congratulate the couple.

Haley wrote, "OMG CONGRATS!!!!!❤️."

Hanna wrote, "congrats ❤️."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder congratulate Jilly Anais on her engagement with NFL's Deshaun Watson on IG. Image via @jillyanais

Watson began his professional football career after he was drafted by Texas Houston as the 12th pick in 2017. He led the Texans to consecutive division titles in 2018 and 2019 before joining Cleveland in 2022. He signed a five-year contract worth $230 million, the largest contract in the league's history.

Watson has an estimated net worth of $60 million, with a $46 million salary, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Meanwhile, his fiancee Anais is a well-known artist and social media influencer.

Haley Cavinder drops cryptic comment on Hanna Cavinder's latest IG dump amid breakup rumors with QB Carson Beck

Haley Cavinder played the role of supportive sister with a comment in twin Hanna Cavinder's latest Instagram post. Hanna looked unbothered about reports about her breakup with Miami quarterback Carson Beck in a series of photos that showed her enjoying the spring season alone on Saturday.

"hi," she captioned the video.

Her twin, Haley dropped a comment that got followers talking about the reported breakup.

"I'm trying to be nice as possible," she wrote.

According to Betr, Beck, who recently transferred to Miami from Georgia for his final college football season, allegedly sent Snapchat messages to another woman, including one that said things were “just not working out” with Hanna. As a result, Hanna unfollowed the quarterback on social media and deleted all his appearances on her social media handles.

The couple began dating in August 2023, and their relationship has remained controversial.

Beck endured an underwhelming season with Georgia, which was coincidentally the period he began dating Hanna. So, fans dubbed his poor play a "Cavinder curse," blaming the Miami Hurricanes basketball guard for being the reason Beck was not performing well, which she denied.

Even Beck's surprising transfer to Miami was linked to Hanna. She denied any involvement but acknowledged that the move was convenient for their relationship.

