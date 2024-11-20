Miami’s Hanna Cavinder posts sweet collage for BF Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder has made some adorable gestures for her boyfriend Carson Beck in recent days. She took to social media to celebrate the Georgia quarterback's birthday with a thoughtful gesture.

Cavinder shared a story on Instagram which comprised a collage of some of their favorite moments. In the collage, the couple are seen enjoying their time together on a boat, a date where they sported all-black outfits, and a warm embrace following a Georgia game which Cavinder attended to support her boyfriend.

Hanna Cavinder shared a photo collage of her best moments with boyfriend Carson Beck to celebrate his birthday.

Beck, who turns 23 today, broke his three-game slump with a fine outing against the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday. He completed 25 of 40 passes for 347 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another as the Bulldogs scored a crucial 31-17 victory over their SEC rivals.

Cavinder hilariously took the opportunity to dispel the emerging myth of the 'Cavinder Curse,' sharing a video of herself on TikTok watching Saturday's game on TV with her twin sister, Haley. Cavinder and Beck began dating this summer, with the former going Instagram official over the Fourth of July weekend.

Cavinder has been a constant source of support for Beck this season, and is often seen attending his games during the ongoing football season.

Hanna Cavinder enjoys strong return to college basketball

This April, Hanna Cavinder unretired from college basketball, announcing her return to the Miami Hurricanes for her final season of eligibility. This prompted Haley to decommit from TCU and head to Coral Gables to play out her final season of eligibility alongside her sister.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have made a strong return to college basketball.

The Cavinder Twins have been instrumental in the Hurricanes' opening three games this season, leading them to victories in all three of them. Across those three games, Hanna averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists, while Haley averaged an impressive 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

The Hurricanes followed up an impressive 83-73 victory over their fierce athletic rivals, the Florida Gators, on Friday with a 79-51 win over the FIU Panthers on Tuesday. They next take on the Campbell Lady Camels on Nov. 22 before taking part in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.

