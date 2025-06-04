Miami's Hanna & Haley Cavinder clap back at a fan who called them "trash" and unqualified to play in the WNBA

Hanna and Haley Cavinder have something to say to haters criticizing their basketball skills. They shared a TikTok on Tuesday, showing a new sport Haley has picked up since the twins' retirement from basketball.

In the video, Haley practices her swinging on a golf simulator.

"When you're a retired basketball player but crave competition so you sign yourself up for golf lessons," the TikTok read.

One comment judged Haley's use of the word "retired."

"Retired😂 more like stop playing cause you know both yall were 🗑️ and couldn't play in the WNBA."

Haley clapped back with a response to the claim that she and Hanna weren't qualified for the WNBA.

"Multiple emails from the WNBA to declare but go off honey💀," Haley replied.

Haley Cavinder responds to a hate comment

Fans added their thoughts in the replies, backing up Haley's claim that the Cavinder twins could play in the WNBA.

"Pretty sure a player that led the team in log with almost 20 and assists with 4.7 is good enough for even a first round pick. Don't let the media corrupt you and don't make your decision off other ppl with no research🧡💚."

"Bro they could both make it. Have seen some of the product out there now. The one would definitely be a starter."

Fans show support for Haley Cavinder in her TikTok comments

Haley Cavinder's senior season at Miami

Haley Cavinder concluded her college career with two seasons at Miami after playing three years at Fresno State. The star guard thrived in her senior season before bidding farewell to basketball.

Cavinder led the Hurricanes in points (18.2) and assists per game (4.7). She added a team second-best 6.5 rebounds per game and shot a career-high 46.2%, including 31.3% from 3.

NCAA Basketball: ACC Tipoff - Source: Imagn

Both Haley and Hanna started in all 29 games for Miami this season. They became the faces of the program due to their performances on the court and their influence. The twins have large social media followings and signed NIL deals with top brands, including Under Armour, Stanley and GHOST.

Haley found success in her final college basketball season but has now hung up her jersey.

