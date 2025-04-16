Miami's Natalijah Marshall drops 2-word reaction to former Notre Dame teammate Sonia Citron's WNBA draft day look

WNBA celebrated its latest draft picks by posting vintage photo strips type images of Paige Bueckers, Dominique Malonga, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. As fans rushed to comment on the post, Miami's Natalijah Marshall used it to cheer for the Notre Dame guard by reposting it on her Instagram stories.

"A beauty," she wrote.

Natalijah Marshall reacts to WNBA's post for Citron | via @natalijamarshall/ig

Citron was picked third overall on Monday by the Washington Mystics and will be joined by Iriafen, Georgia Amoore, Lucy Olsen and Zaay Green from the same draft pool. The 6-foot-1 guard is coming off averaging 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.9 steals on 48.4% shooting for the Fighting Irish.

Despite the presence of Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles on the roster, Sonia Citron remained instrumental in Notre Dame's success in the 2024-25 season. Her biggest game of the season came against the Virginia Cavaliers, where she dropped a 25-point and 11-rebound double-double behind 5 of 9 3-point shooting.

Hannah Hidalgo and Kate Koval share scouting reports on Sonia Citron

In an initiative by Yahoo Sports, the outlet requested Hannah Hidalgo and Kate Koval to give their scouting reports on their teammates preparing for the draft night.

While Hidalgo talked about Sonia Citron, she also included Maddy Westbeld and Olivia Miles, who postponed their WNBA entry.

"They are dogs; they are going to fight and whatever position you put them in there's not going to be any complaining or arguing ... They are hard-nosed and put in the work ... they don't have a cap on their talent level," she said.

Kate Koval specifically highlighted Citron's game, saying that the guard leads by example on the court.

"I would say that she might seem that she's quiet but she's really an interesting person and she will open up and she doesn't need many words to speak for her game," she said. "You will see it all on the court."

Sonia Citron was most known for her consistency throughout her college career and will be anticipated to continue that for the Mystics. There are questions regarding her strength and lateral quickness for the WNBA, however, the guard can play multiple roles to help the franchise and impact several lineups.

