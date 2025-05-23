Miami star Hanna Cavinder drops 1-word reaction to twin Haley Cavinder’s fiancé Jake Ferguson comparing himself to an owl

NFL offseason workouts have begun, and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is giving fans an inside look. Ferguson, fiancé of former Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder, shared snaps from Cowboys workouts on Instagram on Friday.

"The field mouse is quick, but the owl sees at night," Ferguson's caption read.

Hanna Cavinder, Haley's twin, dropped a one-word reaction in the comments of Ferguson's post.

"bow," Hanna said.

Hanna Cavinder reacts to Jake Ferguson's Instagram post

Hanna has shown support for the relationship between Haley and Ferguson on a number of occasions. Recently, she helped her twin tour a wedding venue alongside their mom and Ferguson's mom.

When the athletic power couple first got engaged, Hanna shared her love for the two in the comments of their joint Instagram post.

"Fav ppl ever," Hanna commented.

Hanna Cavinder shows love to twin Haley and Jake Ferguson in the comments of their engagement announcement post

Hanna was in attendance when Ferguson popped the question and shared behind the scenes footage with her and Haley's 4.6 million TikTok followers. She showed off her and Haley's outfits, posted a clip of the twins embracing after the proposal, and shared what she included in a gift basket for Haley.

Hanna's friendship with her twin's fiancé is further highlighted by her comment on his most recent Instagram post.

Hanna Cavinder opens up on navigating NIL

Hanna and Haley Cavinder were pioneers in the world of NIL. During their college basketball careers, they signed deals with brands including Under Armour, Stanley and GHOST.

The twins also collaborated with Raising's Canes and appeared on "The Playbook" by Sports Illustrated alongside Todd Graves, the founder of the popular chicken finger restaurant. Graves and the Cavinder twins discussed what goes into being an entrepreneur, and Hanna reflected on how she and Haley began their entrepreneurial journey with NIL:

"From the jump, I think Haley and I are very consistent, routine-like people. And I think college athletics teaches you that and kind of sets the standard for that.

"I think it was very seamless when we got into the NIL space, and then furthermore, wanting to start our business, starting our Twogether app, all those traits just kind of carry over."

Along with their NIL success, Hanna and Haley have become entrepreneurs through their app Twogether. The Twogether app offers users workout plans and healthy recipes, as well as a community to find encouragement from other users.

The Cavinder twins have also found continued success with brand collaborations following the conclusion of their basketball careers. Recently, Hanna and Haley announced their deal with DICK's Sporting Goods.

Hanna and Haley have made names for themselves through their online presence, their work with brands and their app. In their appearance on "The Playbook," they provided insight into how they made it happen.

