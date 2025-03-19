“Michigan ain’t making the Sweet 16”: College hoops fans dismiss analyst’s “screwed” comment on Auburn’s NCAA tournament hopes

The Auburn Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA national tournament. On Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," college hoops analyst Seth Greenberg discussed the Tigers' path to the national championship.

Greenberg said the Tigers have the most difficult slew of opponents, banking on the Michigan Wolverines as their toughest possible matchup.

"The overall No. 1 seed got screwed. You can't explain it any [other] way," Greenberg said. "... They're going to have to play Michigan to advance. Michigan just won the Big Ten tournament. Michigan's got two 6'11", seven-foot guys in [Vladislav] Goldin and Danny Wolf."

He then doubled down on the uncertainties Auburn faces with the Wolverines, mentioning the Maryland Terrapins in the process.

"Another conspiracy, by the way, they (Maryland) could potentially play Auburn and Michigan," Greenberg said. "The Michigan point guard was the Auburn point guard last year, conspiracies everywhere. ... I like this Michigan team, they got enough guys who can make shots. They play really fast."

Greenberg's thoughts triggered college basketball fans to dismiss his takes under College GameDay's Instagram post's comment section.

"Michigan ain’t making the Sweet 16," one user claimed.

(image credits: @collegegameday on Instagram)

"Michigan has to get past 2 good teams first," another user commented.

"There is no getting screwed. If youre the best, then win," a user saif.

Other users offered their picks on who they think has the tougher schedule out of the bunch.

"Weird way to spell Florida lol we drew Tech and St. John's," one user shared.

"Michigan? You just gonna put them past Texas A&M? Coach Buzz won’t allow that," another user wrote.

"To hell with Michigan in the Sweet 16, the Creighton/Louisville winner will be just as hard," a user posted.

Johni Broome and the Tigers will open their national tourney run on Thursday against the No. 16 Alabama State Hornets in the first round.

Seth Greenberg hilariously compares Danny Wolf to an NBA legend

On "The Pat McAfee Show," Greenberg had a hilarious, creative take on Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf.

"Danny Wolf's a lottery pick, he's a homeless Larry Bird in a lot of ways," Greenberg said. "I mean you could run your offense through him. The guy is really, really different. They put those two guys (with Goldin) on a ball screen together, it becomes an absolute probelm in terms of how you're going to guard it."

The No. 5 Wolverines will start their March Madness campaign on Thursday against the No. 12 UC San Diego Tritons.

