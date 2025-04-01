Michigan State's Jase Richardson drops 3-word reaction to teammate Tre Holloman's major decision

Michigan State men's basketball star Jase Richardson showed his support for teammate Tre Holloman's decision to enter the transfer portal ahead of next season. On3's Pete Nakos broke the news of Holloman's decision, which Richardson shared on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

"Love forever 5," he captioned the story.

Michigan State's Jace Richardson's reaction to Tre Holloman's transfer decision on IG story. Image via @jaserich4

Holloman's unexpected transfer decision came after he led the Spartans to the Elite Eight, where they lost to Auburn this weekend in Atlanta.

“I wish I could have showed up big for my team today,” an emotional Holloman said via MLive. "I’m just sorry, man. I just felt like I let my team down. I’m proud of my guys for fighting the whole 40 minutes. We didn’t quit, we didn’t let up. I’m just proud of them for that, man. Everybody.”

Holloman joins teammate Gehrig Normand, who also announced his decision to join the transfer portal.

Jase Richardson to follow dad's footsteps in the NBA

Michigan State Spartans star Jase Richardson is regarded as one of the top prospects ahead of the 2025 NBA draft. Richardson is quite familiar with the men's pro basketball league as his dad, Jason Richardson, played in the NBA. However, the 19-year-old is forging his own path in college basketball.

“He’s not going to wow you,” Jason Richardson told The Athletic's Brendan Quinn about his son. “He’s just going to be what you need him to be.

"When it comes to playing time, he forces your hand. You want to play him because he’s going to help you win games. That’s what he does. He’s always going to show up and do the right thing. Winning is all that matters to him.”

Richardson averaged 11.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 34 games for the Spartans this season. With his shooting 40.6% from long range, the freshman could be a good fit with join Orlando Magic, who are reportedly in desperate need of an effective 3-point shooter.

The Magic was where his dad, who played for Michigan State in his collegiate basketball career under Tom Izzo, played from 2010 to 2012. According to Yahoo Sport's Kevin O'Connor's latest mock draft, Richardson would be selected the No. 15 pick by Orlando. There, he would be paired with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, easing pressure off the two stars when he scores from long range.

