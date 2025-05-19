Michigan State standout Coen Carr drops 1-word reaction as Tom Izzo's squad secures top ACC prospect

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans landed another player in the transfer portal, as they are taking former Miami Hurricanes Divine Ugochukwu to East Lansing.
On Sunday, the move was announced by On3. Michigan State standout forward Coen Carr was fired up about getting a new player to join the program.
"Yessirrrr💚," Coen Carr wrote.
Coen Carr will enter his third season at Michigan State. He scored 8.1 points and added 3.6 rebounds per game. The forward is expected to take on a larger role next season, as he could hit the starting five in Tom Izzo's lineup.
Divine Ugochukwu was pressed into action in his freshman season at Miami. The 6-3, 190-pound guard averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal per game in his only year at Coral Gables.
During his freshman year, Ugochukwu started 16 games for the Hurricanes, who finished the season dead-last in the ACC, with a 7-24 record. The program was hit by Jim Larranaga's sudden retirement the day after Christmas.
At Michigan State, the Sugar Land, Texas, native will be at one of the most stable programs in the nation, with Tom Izzo entering his 31st year as the Spartans coach. However, he's 70, and time could be running out on a second championship.
The Spartans finished the season with a 30-7 record, winning three NCAA Tournament games, before bowing out to the top-ranked Auburn Tigers with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
Divine Ugochukwu will settle into reserve role at Michigan State
Among the reasons why Divine Ugochukwu struggled at times last season is that he had to take a larger share of responsibilities than originally expected. That won't be an issue in East Lansing, though.
Ugochukwu is expected to slide into a backup role with the Spartans. Jeremy Fears Jr. ran the offense for a team that won the Big Ten crown and made the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.
Fears averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season. He was the Spartans' primary ball handler and looked in control as the season moved along. Sitting behind Fears would allow Ugochukwur to be eased into action.
He will also give Tom Izzo another ball handler with starting experience and high potential as the Spartans are once again expected to challenge for the conference title.
