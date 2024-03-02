Michigan strength coach leaves university after 15 years, reportedly due to ugly fight with HC Juwan Howard

Jon Sanderson was the revered strength and conditioning coach for the Michigan Wolverines basketball program and a pivotal figure in the its two Final Four appearances.

However, he has parted ways with the university after a tenure spanning 15 years, months after his spat with head coach Juwan Howard. The speculation fo his departure was confirmed by the university in a statement to 'The Athletic'.

"Jon Sanderson has resigned his position with the University of Michigan Athletic Department, effective March 1.

"We appreciate Jon’s contributions over the years and wish him the best going forward," Michigan University stated to The Athletic's Katie Strang and Brendan Quinn.

Expand Tweet

Sanderson's exit follows a Dec. 7 altercation with Michigan coach Juwan Howard, resulting in his separation from the men's basketball program. Following the incident, Sanderson spent the subsequent 12 weeks working with the athletic department's Olympic sports teams at the south campus complex.

Additional concerns about the program's culture under Howard were also raised by Sanderson, unrelated to the Dec. 7 incident, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The Michigan Wolverines have a 3-15 record in the Big Ten Conference and an overall record of 8-21 following the departure of Sanderson. His absence eaves a huge void in the Wolverines basketblall program.

Other college teams are expected to pursue Sanderson, thanks to his ability to nurture NBA draft picks. For nnw, Howard's tenure with the Wolverines has been painted with both triumphs and controversies. His contract with the team is until the 2025-26 NCAA season.

As a Wolverines basketball product and famous for his involvement with the 'Fab 5' with Chris Webber and Jalen Rose, Howard faces scrutiny amid the basketball program traversing through adversity and turbulent times.

What happened to Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard and Jon Sanderson?

The confrontation between Juwan Howard and Jon Sanderson originated from a dispute involving senior guard Jace Howard, the coach's 22-year-old son, and an athletic trainer regarding Jace's fitness to play.

Sanderson detailed the incident in an email to univeristy athletic director Warde Manuel, characterizing Jace Howard's conduct as disrespectful and disruptive.

Sanderson's intervention escalated the situation, leading to a confrontation with Juwan Howard, who reportedly approached Sanderson aggressively.

Despite Sanderson's willingness to resolve the issue through a facilitation session, the university cleared Howard of any wrongdoing following an HR review. Mike Favre, the team's strength and conditioning director, has since assumed Sanderson's role on the bench.