"Might have Larry Legend old a** come out": Gilbert Arenas subtly roasts Indiana Fever in hilarious rant on Caitlin Clark's possible WNBA destination

Caitlin Clark made NCAA Division I basketball history, surpassing Pete Maravich's record with 3,667 points. She announced declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft and is anticipated as the top pick. The Indiana Fever, holding the first draft selection, congratulated her on X.

Expand Tweet

However, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas offered a humorous take on Clark potentially joining the Fever, emphasizing the need for entertainment and star power in sports.

"You're trying to grow your game," he quipped, "having the most popular player sitting in Indiana speaker in the end and that's not a good look for the development of the game.You want. You want the Jenners come into the game"

However, amid speculations about her WNBA destination, Arenas couldn't resist taking a humorous jab at Indiana. In a rant, he expressed doubts about Indiana's ability to draw attention like other teams:

"You want Mayweather driving to the game because she done popped off 50 in a quarter that's what you want you want those headlines and sports you're never gonna get that in Indiana."

Arenas further joked about the lack of star power:

"Larry legend old a** come out then you know pop pop his head through the window."

Caitlin Clark makes history as Iowa women's basketball shatters viewership records

Iowa's game against Ohio State on FOX averaged 1.7 million viewers, making it FOX's most-watched women's basketball game. Caitlin Clark scored 35 points, breaking the NCAA scoring record previously held by Pete Maravich.

Iowa beat Ohio State 93-83. News show FOX informed this matchup was the most watched regular season game on any channel since 1999.

The highest number of people watching was 4.42 million in the second half. With the Big Ten tournament starting this week and the big NCAA tournament coming up, Iowa will likely keep its place.

Caitlin Clark receives custom vest after record-breaking performance

Following Iowa's 93-83 victory over Ohio State, Caitlin Clark was honored with a custom-made vest from Kristin Juszczyk, renowned for her NFL-inspired designs. Juszczyk's creations gained viral attention during the football season and have been worn by celebrities like Taylor Swift and Simone Biles.

The vest is decorated with "22" decals (Clark's jersey number). It has stitching celebrating her achievements as the NCAA women's scoring leader and Iowa's all-time leader in points. State Farm, Clark's sponsor, facilitated the collaboration with Juszczyk.