Mike Hopkins contract buyout: How much do the Huskies owe their basketball coach?

Mike Hopkins, the University of Washington men’s basketball coach, has been informed that he will not return for the upcoming season. On Friday, the program made the announcement after the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Hopkins led the Huskies for seven seasons and will complete his tenure by coaching in the Pacific-12 Conference Tournament and subsequent postseason games.

His overall record during this period stands at 118 wins and 105 losses.

How much do the Huskies owe their basketball coach Mike Hopkins?

Under his seven-year long season leadership, the Huskies achieved a Pac-12 championship and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament during the 2018-19 season. Hopkins earned the title of Pac-12 Coach of the Year on two occasions.

Reportedly, the decision not to renew his contract comes after a season (17-14 overall, 9-11 conference) that fell short of expectations (including a 5-21 season in 2020-21).

According to NBC, Washington coach Hopkins is set to receive a buyout of at least $500,000, as stipulated in his contract.

The Huskies are obligated to pay Hopkins an amount close to $3.1 million, covering the entirety of the remaining one-year term of his contract.

The Huskies’ overall record of 118-105 reflects a mix of victories and setbacks, with a conference play record of 62-72 during Mike Hopkins’ time at Washington.

Mike Hopkins did not want a distraction

Having served as a court coach on nine separate occasions for various teams, Hopkins said, per Spokesman:

“My thoughts are I’ve loved coaching this group,” Hopkins said. “Obviously, there was a change made and I wanted them to talk to them about it. I don’t want it to be a distraction because it’s really about them.

“They still have a lot to play for and we’re really good. We’ve been a resilient group. Now it’s how can we stay focused? How can we bond together to go down and try to win four in a row in Vegas. I told them this isn’t a funeral. This is just life.”

He added:

“We talk about how you handle adversity all the time. You handle it by how you respond. We’ve responded all year, so that’s how I’m looking at this.”

As the university transitions to the Big Ten Conference in August, they seek a new leader who will uphold the high standards:

“I am confident we will identify a phenomenal leader for our men’s basketball program who will embrace our institution’s high expectations for academic, social, and competitive success,” Washington athletic director Troy Dannen said.

