Mikey Williams explains how crucial Angel Reese is to women's basketball: "Creating more opportunities for women out there"

Angel Reese has found a supporter in Mikey Williams. The UCF Knights star showed his support for Reese in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, which the latter posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday.

Robinson asked Williams what Reese meant to women’s basketball and the sport as a whole. Williams explained why the former LSU standout is crucial to the growth of the women’s game.

"To women’s basketball, she brings a lot of attention," Williams said (Timestamp 1:10). "I’m not a woman, so I can’t speak on what she’s like and how a woman feels about what she’s doing."

"But I mean just to have her bring attention to the women’s game, I think that creates a lot more spaces for other women in the game to show what they can do. Kind of get that same little traction."

Mikey Williams added that other female players stand to benefit from Reese’s popularity by starting their own businesses as well.

"Get their little business going and stuff like that so I think that she’s actually creating other opportunities for more women out there," Williams added.

Mikey Williams picks his favorite WNBA and NBA players in chat with Angel Reese

Mikey Williams recently appeared on Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, where they discussed various topics, including his rise during high school and his move to UCF to begin his college basketball career.

Reese asked Williams in one of her questions who his favorite players are in the WNBA and NBA. Williams mentioned that he liked LA Sparks players Rickea Jackson and Zia Cooke in the women's game.

Los Angeles Lakers Sparks forward Rickea Jackson before the celebrity game ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Oakland Arena. Photo: Imagn

Jackson, who played for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in college, averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in her rookie season. Cooke, who played for South Carolina in college, averaged 3.6 points last season.

Williams later pointed to Angel Reese to indicate her inclusion on his list of favorite WNBA players, saying he didn't have to say her name out loud. Reese impressed in her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds through 34 games.

Williams also identified the NBA players on his personal Mount Rushmore, naming Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LA Lakers forward LeBron James and OKC Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

