MiLaysia Fulwiley drops 1-word reaction to South Carolina performance coach’s amazement for ridiculous skill and finish

MiLaysia Fulwiley showed out for the South Carolina Gamecocks in their 95-55 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday night. The sophomore guard captivated the crowd with a deep bag of tricks that reminded them why she's the Gamecocks X factor off the bench.

Ad

The South Carolina Gamecocks performance coach was so amazed by MiLaysia Fulwiley's move that she posted a clip of it on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"How @laywitdabutter."

The move saw the skillful guard fake unsuspecting Arkansas players around the free-throw line before hitting the smoothest finger-roll finish you'd probably see in college.

Fulwiley saw her coach's reaction and reposted it to her IG stories with a one-word reaction, simply stating:

Ad

Trending

"magic🪄 😁 😁”

Credit: Instagram/@laywitdabutter

Here is a clip of Fulwiley's viral move:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How did MiLaysia Fulwiley perform against Arkansas?

MiLaysia Fulwiley was toying around with the opposition for most of her 20-minute spell on the court. Fulwiley remains the leader of the Gamecocks' second unit despite calls for her efforts to start games for Dawn Staley's side.

Fulwiley put up a stat line of 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and zero turnovers. She stuffed the stat sheet and was a catalyst for her side's blowout win.

Ad

Staley's troops weren't about to show mercy as they gave the Razorbacks a lesson in dominance. It's the second major blowout win the Gamecocks have recorded in the past three games after dispatching the Florida Gators by a 101-63 score line.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Gamecocks are currently 24-3 and are picking up form at the perfect time. They have just three more regular-season games against the Vanderbilt Commodores, the Ole Miss Rebels, and the Kentucky Wildcats, before the start of the playoffs.

Fulwiley and Co. will fancy their chances against those opponents and look forward to making another deep postseason run. The defending national champions remain the team to beat in the race for the biggest title in amateur basketball.

Dawn Staley is chasing her fourth NCAA Division I Tournament title with the Gamecocks and will be confident of achieving the feat with such a skilled crop of players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here