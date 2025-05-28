MiLaysia Fulwiley and GF JaMeesia Ford shower love over LSU hooper’s “lil sis”

MiLaysia Fulwiley and her girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, congratulated the LSU star's little sister, Jayla Fulwiley, after she graduated from high school on Tuesday. They posted separate messages on Instagram to celebrate Jayla's achievement.
Fulwiley attended Jayla's graduation ceremony at Colonial Life Arena. She shared the moment her "lil sis" received her diploma on her Instagram story. She also wrote a short message for Jayla, who finished her studies at W.J. Keenan High School.
"Congratulations @jaylaamonieee love ya 4L lil sis," Fulwiley wrote with two heart emojis.
Jayla Fulwiley also shared several snaps from her graduation on her Instagram account. She included a short caption for her post, which has received more than 680 likes.
"graduATEd af," Fulwiley wrote.
Jayla's post drew several reactions, including a comment from her sister's girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford.
"big gradd," Ford wrote with heart emojis.
MiLaysia Fulwiley also commented on her sister's post, writing:
"yawpppp CONGRATS."
MiLaysia Fulwiley supports JaMeesia Ford ahead of South Carolina track star's NCAA event
Jayla Fulwiley isn't the only one MiLaysia Fulwiley is supporting this week. She also showed support for her girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, who will be competing in the NCAA East Regional tournament starting on Wednesday.
The LSU guard dropped a three-word reaction to Ford's Instagram post showing her victories in the SEC Outdoor Championship. Replying to Ford, who is in the best form of her life, Fulwiley wrote:
"pop it den!"
Ford became the first South Carolina athlete since 2003 to win the Commissioner's Trophy at the SEC Outdoor Championship after she won four gold medals in the track tournament. She first captured the gold in the 4x100-meter relay, helping the Gamecocks finish with a time of 42.75 seconds.
Ford doubled her gold tally in the 100m dash, finishing the race in 11.06 seconds. She added another gold medal in the 200m sprint event, posting a new record time of 22.01 seconds. She made it four golds in the 4x400 meter relay, capping off an incredible weekend for herself and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
