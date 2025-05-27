MiLaysia Fulwiley hypes up GF, JaMeesia Ford, as South Carolina track star gears up for championship week

MiLaysia Fulwiley hyped up her South Carolina track star girlfriend, JaMeesia Ford, on Monday after Ford posted a video of her recent victories ahead of this week's NCAA East Regional tournament on Instagram.

Ford won four gold medals at the SEC Outdoor Championship, including first-place finishes in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprint finals. She also helped South Carolina capture the top prize in the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays. Ford relived those performances in her Instagram post, which she shared with her 54,900 followers.

Ford wrote a short caption for her post, telling her fans that she is still hungry for more victories.

"I get some golds, I want some more," Ford wrote.

Ford's post drew several reactions, including comments from MiLaysia Fulwiley. The college basketball star used a GOAT emoji to describe her girlfriend after Ford's towering performance in the SEC track tournament earlier this month. Fulwiley followed that up with a three-word reaction.

"pop it den!" Fulwiley wrote.

MiLaysia Fulwiley commented on JaMeesia Ford's Instagram post showing her recent victories for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Source: Instagram/@jameesiaford.

JaMeesia Ford made history in this year's SEC Outdoor Championship, becoming the first South Carolina athlete to win the Commissioner's Trophy since Erica Whipple achieved the feat in 2003.

Ford first won gold in the 4x100 meter relay, running the anchor leg for the Gamecocks, who finished with a time of 42.75 seconds. She followed that up with a gold medal in the 100m sprint event, finishing with a time of 11.06 seconds.

Ford continued to dominate in the 200m dash, setting a new meet record with a time of 22.01 seconds. She then helped the Gamecocks capture the gold medal in the 4x400-meter relay to cap off a magnificent weekend.

JaMeesia Ford supported MiLaysia Fulwiley's move to LSU

MiLaysia Fulwiley stunned South Carolina fans when she announced that she would join the LSU Tigers through the transfer portal. Fulwiley's decision came just weeks after the Gamecocks lost to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game.

MiLaysia Fulwiley (#12) of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. Photo: Getty

JaMeesia Ford supported her girlfriend's decision, even though they will no longer attend the same school. The South Carolina track star replied to Fulwiley's Instagram post announcing her move to LSU, writing "LFGGG" in the comments section.

Fulwiley and Ford went public with their relationship in 2024. The same year, Fulwiley became a star in South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks capture their third national championship with a win over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the final.

