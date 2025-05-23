LSU’s MiLaysia Fulwiley reacts as JaMeesia Ford shares snaps after winning her 4th SEC championship

Former South Carolina Gamecocks guard and now LSU Tigers junior MiLaysia Fulwiley is giving her full support to her girlfriend. Fulwiley's partner, JaMeesia Ford, shared snaps on her Instagram account on Thursday, as she won her fourth ever SEC championship in women's track and field.
Ford has enjoyed a stellar college track and field career with the Gamecocks program, winning several accolades in conference meets and in NCAA tournaments. On Wednesday, she was also named to the 2025 Bowerman List, an annual nod for NCAA Division 1 track and field that determines the best athletes for a season in the sport.
"It’s all God’s plan. 4x SEC CHAMP that’s it and thats all 👌🏽🥇#roadtonattys," Ford captioned with a couple of emojis.
This prompted MiLaysia Fulwiley to drop her support for Ford in the comment section with five star emojis.
The incoming third-year two-way player has since reposted Ford's post on her own Instagram story.
Fulwiley herself had another stellar 2024-25 campaign, tallying 11.7 markers, 2.8 boards, 2.0 dimes and 1.5 steals per game. The Columbia, South Carolina native was one of the focal points for coach Dawn Staley's squad in finishing with an overall record of 35-4, 15-1 during SEC play this year, and won both the SEC tournament title and the regular season championship.
JaMeesia Ford gave her full support to MiLaysia Fulwiley's commitment to the LSU Tigers
On April 25, MiLaysia Fulwiley confirmed her transfer to coach Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers for her junior campaign, which caught the attention of the college basketball world as she will be joining the direct rival of the South Carolina Gamecocks. This comes after Fulwiley and the Gamecocks lost in the 2025 NCAA championship game.
"Geaux Tigers 💜," Fulwiley captioned with a purple emoji.
Regardless, her girlfriend JaMeesia Ford is showing that she has her full support as she exclaimed a supportive reaction in the comment section.
"WE LIKEEEE THISSSSS 💛💜!!!," Ford wrote.
MiLaysia Fulwiley heads into the 2025-26 season with a new home. The spitfire slasher spent her first two seasons of collegiate hoops at South Carolina, through which she has averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest, and won a national championship in her freshman year.
