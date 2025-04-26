MiLaysia Fulwiley's switch to Kim Mulkey's LSU gets rapper Boosie BadAzz fired up

MiLaysia Fulwiley has decided on her new home. The Columbia, SC native, who spent the first two seasons of her college career at South Carolina, announced via Instagram on Friday that she will be tranferring to LSU.
Baton Rogue based rapper Boosie BadAzz posted his reaction to Fulwiley's switch to Kim Mulkey's LSU squad on X Saturday.
"I KNOW THAT GIRL FROM SOUTH CAROLINA AINT COMING TO LSU 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥ME N HER DADDY BOUT TO ACT A DAM FOOL AT THE GAMES 🔥🔥🔥‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️," Boosie BadAzz's post read.
The rapper isn't the only one excited about what the Tigers are gaining in Fulwiley. Mulkey gave her thoughts on what the guard brings to LSU.
"She's bringing her incredible playmaking ability to Baton Rouge, standing out as one of the most electrifying talents in college basketball. Her ability to impact winning has been clear throughout her career, and we can't wait to see her shine in purple and gold at the PMAC soon!" Mulkey said.
Many were surprised when the hometown hero announced that she would be leaving South Carolina after serving as an essential role player off the bench over the past two seasons. Now, Fulwiley is being flooded with support after committing to LSU.
What does Milaysia Fulwiley bring to LSU?
Fulwiley was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, praised by ESPN evaluation as a "jet-quick lead guard." She decided to play at South Carolina, less than 10 miles from where she went to high school.
Over the past two seasons, Fulwiley has been essential to the Gamecocks' success in a sixth man role. As a sophomore, she put up a team second-best 11.7 points per game and highlighted her defensive depth with a team-leading 1.7 average steals.
Fulwiley is a solid shooter, averaging 43.2% over her two seasons at South Carolina, including 30.2% from beyond the arc.
Fulwiley could possibly serve as a starter for the Tigers. It was rumored that part of the reason the guard left South Carolina was that she was not starting.
However, she has also established herself as an excellent contributor off the bench, so fans could see her in that same role at LSU, just with more minutes on the court.
LSU is a guard-heavy squad that can benefit from Fulwiley's skill set and experience at a top program. She will play alongside the Tigers' star guards Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams and look to develop her talents with Mulkey's guidance.
