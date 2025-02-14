MiLaysia Fulwiley Stats Tonight: How did South Carolina star fare vs Florida (Feb. 13) 

MiLaysia Fulwiley did enough to help No. 4 South Carolina beat Florida 101-63 in an SEC clash on Thursday at Colonial Life Arena.

Despite shooting 5-of-17 from the field, Fulwiley finished with 13 points, one rebound, one assist, five steals and one block in 23 minutes for the Dawn Staley-coached squad, who improved to 23-2, 10-1 in conference play.

The 5-foot-10 sophomore provided immediate impact once she was inserted into the game at the 5:19 mark of the first period. She scattered four points, one rebound and two steals to help the Gamecocks zoom to a 36-15 lead.

Fulwiley re-entered the second quarter and dished out to an open Te-Hina Paopao who made a triple to increase South Carolina's lead to 43-19. The guard would score on a jumper to keep them up by 24 before returning to the bench with 2:30 left in the second period.

Fulwiley recorded a steal in the third quarter as she missed on her three attempts. She returned in the fourth period and added seven points, two steals and one block to her output for tonight.

Here are MiLaysia Fulwiley's final stats in South Carolina's win over Florida:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF MiLaysia Fulwiley 23 13 1 1 5 1 5-17 0-6 3-3 0 0

Gamecocks vs. Gators Game Recap: Joyce Edwards drops career-high 28 points as South Carolina beats Florida

Freshman forward Joyce Edwards put up a career-high 28 points to lead South Carolina to a 38-point pounding of Florida. Four days after picking up their second loss of the 2024-25 season to Texas, the Gamecocks responded with authority, racing to a 36-15 lead in the first quarter and didn't look back to pick up the win.

The 6-foot-3 Edwards, who leads the Dawn Staley-coached team in scoring at 12.3 points per game, came off the bench and shot 10-of-17 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line.

Edwards broke her season-high of 21 points she set against Alabama last month. The big uptick in scoring was a welcome development for the 19-year-old forward, who has scored a combined 15 points in her previous two games.

Fifth-year senior Te-Hina Paopao added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The 5-foot-9 guard shot 5-of-6 from the field, including 4-of-5 from the 3-point area.

Sania Feagin contributed 10 points while Chloe Kitts added five points, 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal. The Gamecocks bench dominated their Florida counterparts 60-17 and they dominated the rebounding department 51-37.

South Carolina returns to the Colonial Life Arena on Sunday as it clashes with No. 7 UConn in a much-anticipated showdown between the nation's top teams. On the other hand, Florida (12-3, 3-8) clashes with Mississippi State.

