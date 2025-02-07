MiLaysia Fulwiley stats tonight: How did South Carolina star fare vs Georgia (Feb. 6)

MiLaysia Fulwiley didn't have her best offensive night on Thursday, but she still led South Carolina's offense in a 74-42 pounding of Georgia at the Stegeman Coliseum.

The 5-foot-10 guard played 25 minutes for the No. 2-ranked Gamecocks (22-1, 10-0 in SEC) and finished with 13 points on 5 of 16 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

Fulwiley scored her first two points on a layup that gave South Carolina a 14-5 lead with 2:35 left in the first quarter. She also tallied three rebounds, one assist and one steal as the Gamecocks took an 18-9 advantage.

The guard added two points in the second period. She made a layup after three missed jumpers earlier in the quarter, giving South Carolina a 29-13 lead.

Fulwiley picked up her offense in the third quarter, scoring four more points on two layups. She added a rebound and a steal in that sequence to hand South Carolina a 54-31 edge going into the payoff period.

The Columbia, South Carolina native dropped five points more on a layup and three free throws. She added one rebound, one assist and one block to her total as the Gamecocks coasted along in the fourth with the outcome ensured.

Here are MiLaysia Fulwiley's final stats in South Carolina's win over Georgia:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF MiLaysia Fulwiley 25 13 5 2 2 1 5-16 0-3 3-4 2 1

Gamecocks vs Bulldogs Game Recap: South Carolina tramples Georgia to stretch SEC win streak to 48

South Carolina rode on a hot start to beat Georgia (9-15, 1-9) 74-42 in a 2024-25 women's college basketball clash in Athens, Georgia. The Gamecocks led 18-9 in the first quarter and never looked back to register its 22nd win in 23 games and 10-0 in the SEC.

It was the 48th consecutive win by the Dawn Staley-coached team in the conference, which included six SEC Tournament games from the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Three players scored in double digits for South Carolina, led by MiLaysia Fulwiley's 13 points.

Tessa Johnson added 12 points while Chloe Kitts added 11 for the Gamecocks, who shot 45.9% from the field, including 42.1% from the 3-point area. South Carolina outrebounded Georgia, 47-28, with 14 coming from the offensive glass.

The Gamecocks out-assist the Bulldogs 19-4 and lorded over the blocks department 8-2, completely dominating the game. South Carolina had a 19-0 edge in fast break points and 40-22 in inside points.

South Carolina will visit the Moody Center on Sunday for its rematch against No. 4 Texas. The Longhorns (23-2, 9-1) beat No. 24 Vanderbilt 87-66 to extend their winning streak to seven games.

What can you say about MiLaysia Fulwiley's performance against Georgia? Let us know your insights in the comments section below.

