Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards drops 2-word reaction for 2x NCAA champ Raven Johnson's IG dump

NBA star Anthony Edwards recently had a fun back-and-forth on social media with South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson. The Timberwolves All-Star jokingly called himself a “proud father” in his Instagram Story on Sunday, where he shared Johnson’s post and added the text over it.

"Proud father 💙💙 @hollywood_raven" he wrote.

Their playful banter started last October when Johnson jokingly called Edwards her “son” and claimed she had taught him “everything he knew.” In August, she also wished him a happy birthday, teasing that he was "getting old" as he turned 23.

Edwards kept the joke going in April when he congratulated Johnson on winning a National Championship, posting on X (Twitter) that he was “proud of his daughter.”

Raven Johnson credits Anthony Edwards for encouragement during tough times

Raven Johnson and Anthony Edwards' bond goes back to their high school days in Atlanta, Georgia, where they trained and played one-on-one games together. Edwards played for Therrell and Holy Spirit Prep before spending one season with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2019-2020, while Johnson attended Westlake.

Even though their friendship is full of jokes, Johnson also credited Edwards for being a mentor during tough times in her career.

In an article for The Players' Tribune, she shared a classy moment of how Edwards encouraged her after a difficult moment in the 2023 Final Four. During that game, Caitlin Clark famously waved her off as the Gamecocks fell to Iowa, missing their chance to defend their title.

"He basically told me to use it as fuel to sharpen my game. I remember he was like, ‘Don’t let this bring you down. You know who you are … so you can’t let this situation change you,’” Johnson recalled.

Now, in her junior season, Raven Johnson has won two National Championships (2022 and 2024) and is leading the No. 2-ranked Gamecocks, who hold a 21-1 record. As the team’s starting guard, she has her sights set on a third title. Johnson and the Gamecocks next take on Georgia on Thursday, February 6th.

