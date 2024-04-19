Missouri men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024: List of all Tigers players who've entered the transfer portal

The Missouri Tigers are coming off a disappointing season in 2023-24. They finished last in the SEC, going 8-24 and 0-18 in conference play. The Tigers will look to the transfer portal to bring in some players that can help them improve next season.

But a poor year for Missouri also means it will have players who will be on their way out as they search for a more successful program. Here is the latest on the members of last year's Tigers team that have entered the transfer portal and will search for a new home for the 2024-25 season.

Missouri men's basketball transfer portal tracker 2024

Mabor Majak, Center

Senior center Mabor Majak was the first Tigers player to enter the transfer portal in March. Majak will be searching for another team to finish his collegiate career with after two seasons at Cleveland before coming to Missouri for two years.

Majak didn't start a game for the Tigers but appeared in 31 games and played limited minutes. Majak scored 13 total points for the Tigers but grabbed 31 rebounds. At 7-foot-2, he has the size to be a top rebounder on another team where he can get more time on the floor.

Curt Lewis, Guard

After finishing his junior season with the Tigers, guard Curt Lewis entered the transfer portal in late March. Lewis played two seasons at Eastern Kentucky before transferring to Missouri last season. He played in 23 games for the Tigers but only earned two starts.

He struggled shooting from the floor and beyond the arc in his limited time on the floor for the Tigers, averaging 2.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists last season while shooting 29.3% from the field.

According to Yahoo Sports, Lewis will be on his way to East Tennessee State next season. This move should give him the chance to elevate his role on the team and be a consistent starter for the Buccaneers.

Jesus Carralero Martin, Forward

Tigers senior Jesus Carralero Martin has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Tigers. The forward from Spain spent four seasons at Campbell before transferring to Missouri last season. He averaged 12.8 minutes per game in 2023-24 and started just four games.

After showing steady improvement at Campbell, his numbers saw a dramatic decrease with the Tigers. He averaged career lows in scoring, rebounding and assists.

John Tonje, Guard

Senior John Tonje is the most recent member of the Tigers to hit the transfer portal. Last season was cut short for Tonje due to a nagging foot injury he suffered in the offseason. He wound up playing in just eight games for the Tigers in 2023-24 after transferring over from Colorado State.

When healthy, Tonje has shown he can average double-figure scoring and has good rebounding ability at the guard position. When Tonje entered the transfer portal last year, he received interest from schools like Nebraska, Creighton, Arkansas, Ohio State, Virginia and Iowa State. It's likely many top schools will have Tonje's name on their radar this year as well.

Updated list of Missouri players in the transfer portal

Player Position Current Status Mabor Majak Center Undecided Curt Lewis Guard Committed to ETSU Jesus Carralero Martin Forward Undecided John Tonje Guard Undecided

Updated list of incoming transfers to Missouri

Player Position Current Status Jacob Crews Forward Committed from UT Martin Marques Warrick Guard Committed from Northern Kentucky Tony Perkins Guard Committed from Iowa Mark Mitchell Forward Committed from Duke

Which player do you think will be the biggest loss for the Tigers next season? Let us know in the comments below.

