Missouri vs Florida injury report and predictions, February 28: Latest on Caleb Grill, Aleks Szymczyk and more

The Missouri Tigers go on the road to play the Florida Gators on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Missouri enters the game with an 8-19 record and coming off an 88-73 loss to Arkansas as the Tigers are on a 14-game losing streak. The Gators, meanwhile, are ranked 24th and are 19-8 this season while coming off a 77-64 win over Vanderbilt.

Missouri vs. Florida basketball injuries

The Missouri Tigers have multiple players on the injury report, while the Gators have just one player dealing with an injury.

Caleb Grill, Missouri

Missouri guard Caleb Grill remains out due to a wrist injury. Grill hasn't played since Dec. 3 and isn't expected to return until early March.

Grill is averaging 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in nine games this season.

Aleks Szymczyk, Florida

Aleks Szymczyk is out with a fractured foot, as the Gators forward hasn't played in a game this season.

Last season, Szymczyk averaged 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14 games.

Curt Lewis, Missouri

Missouri guard Curt Lewis is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Gators due to an undisclosed injury. Lewis has missed the Tigers' last three outings due to an undisclosed injury.

Lewis is averaging 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds this season in 22 games.

Trent Pierce, Missouri

Trent Pierce remains out after undergoing ear surgery.

Pierce last played on Jan. 23, and this season, the freshman forward is averaging just 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds.

John Tonje, Missouri

Missouri guard John Tonje is out for the season due to a foot injury. Tonje last suited up on Jan. 13, as he played in just eight games this season and averaged 2.6 points.

Kaleb Brown, Missouri

Missouri guard Kaleb Brown is also out for the season due to a leg injury. Brown appeared in just two games before being shut down due to the setback.

Missouri vs. Florida basketball predictions

The Gators are massive -13-point favorites to defeat the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday, with the over/under set at 154 points.

The Gators should cruise to a lopsided win here, but the Tigers should be able to cover the 13 and keep this within double-digits, as they did play Tennessee well and can build off that.

Prediction: Florida to win.