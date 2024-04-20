Molly Davis Injury Update: Iowa guard reportedly undergoes knee surgery as Hawkeyes prep for 2024 season 

Molly Davis has seemingly undergone knee surgery ahead of the 2024-25 NCAAW season.

Davis' Hawkeye teammate AJ Ediger revealed on TikTok that Davis is currently recovering from the surgery she underwent on Thursday and still "can't move" (via the Daily Iowan). The 5-foot-7 senior guard had to wear a brace extending from her hip to her ankle on her right leg. Notably, Davis twisted her knee in a game against Ohio State back on March 3.

Despite being sidelined and failing to make a return for Iowa during March Madness, Molly Davis remained a fan favorite. Shortly after her team fell short in the championship game against South Carolina, she was among the players honored by Iowa fans in an end-of-season celebration on April 10:

Expand Tweet

When Davis was called forth, fans enthusiastically chanted her name and the whole Carver-Hawkeye Arena went bonkers. The Midland, MI native endeared herself to fans with her patented "heart, hustle, and headband" moniker.

But before making her way to Iowa City, she was a standout player for the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Her last game before getting injured against Ohio State was an 11-point, four-rebound and five-assist effort against Minnesota in late February.

Molly Davis attempted to return for Iowa's March Madness run

Before undergoing surgery, Davis did all she could to get back on the court in time for March Madness. Notably, she was seen warming up with the team on multiple occasions in a knee brace and was a vocal presence on the sidelines throughout the Hawkeyes` tournament run.

Things didn't look good early on, though Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder still had hope that she'd be back in time for the postseason. Bluder at the time said that Davis' injury wasn't exactly season-ending (via FOX Sports), so there was a bit of hope that she'd make it back for the tournament.

Now, there's more than enough time for Davis to recover from surgery and return for the next season. With Caitlin Clark now a pro, Iowa needs veteran leadership and grit more than ever.