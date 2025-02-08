Mom Kia Brooks drops 2-word reaction after Flau'jae Johnson's masterclass vs Missouri

Flau'jae Johnson led the No. 6 LSU Tigers 71-60 past Missouri on Thursday at the Mizzou Arena. The rapper-hooper had 19 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 35 minutes of action. She shot 6-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from the 3-point line.

As Women’s Hoops Masterclass uploaded Johnson's highlights on its Instagram handle, her mom Kia Brooks reposted it on her story with a two-worded reaction.

"MY GIRL!!!," she wrote.

Kia Brooks' story for Johnson | via @kiajbrooks/ig

Thursday was not Johnson's best game or highest production of the season. The praise comes from the level of difficulty of her shots. The guard mostly reacted to the defense's lapses and made the best out of the situation. Be it stopping on her drive, two handed floater or faking players off the dribble, Johnson displayed creative shot making.

All of these shots came when Missouri was well withing the reach of the scoring gap and could mount a comeback. Only two of Flau'jae Johnson's buckets came out of the last three minutes of the quarter.

Johnson has gripped LSU's offense this season, making up for lost starts like Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith. She is producing her best career stretch yet, averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals on 48.5% shooting.

Flau'jae Johnson is in multiple award races this season

On Tuesday, Flau'jae Johnson was named to the top 10 of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award. She has acted as a leader for Kim Mulkey's crew this season, leading them to a 24-1 record.

She is also on the mid-season watchlist for the USBWA Player of the Year honor alongside her teammate Aneesah Morrow, who averages 18.4 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals on 50.7% shooting. The backcourt-frontcourt duo is also on the mid season watchlist for the Wooden Award.

Expand Tweet

Flau'jae Johnson's performance in the upcoming stretch will weigh heavily on her chances to win season awards as LSU will enter the toughest stretch of its season. The Tigers play No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday, followed by No. 4 Texas next weekend.

