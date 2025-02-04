Mom Kia Brooks reacts to Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk’s “pick your poison” comment for lethal Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams’ duo

The LSU Lady Tigers are regaining their momentum, after a brief setback, fueled by standout performances from Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. The duo proved their dominance in the game against Oklahoma, combining for 62 points in a 107-100 victory.

The guards' explosive offense left Oklahoma’s coach, Jennie Baranczyk, in awe and she acknowledged the duo’s impact, saying:

"It's really not nice when they both show up like that. You gotta pick your poison someway somehow."

Just two days later, Johnson and Williams remained in rhythm, putting up a combined 42 points in LSU’s 81-67 win over Mississippi State on Sunday.

Following this performance, an Instagram post from "The Jordy Culotta Show" featured Baranczyk’s quote alongside images of Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. This caught the attention of the junior’s mother, Kia Brooks, who shared the post on her Instagram story and added:

"🤞🏾"

Kia Brooks reacts to Jennie Baranczyk’s comment (Credits: Instagram/@kiajbrooks)

The Tigers, who suffered their first loss of the season against South Carolina, saw their ranking drop in the AP Poll to No. 7. However, after back-to-back victories, the Tigers advanced one spot to No. 6 in the Week 14 AP Poll.

Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams lead the Tigers to extend home dominance

Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams have put up impressive offensive displays this season. Williams finished with 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists against Oklahoma while Johnson had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists.

With this, they became the first duo from Division I in 25 years to have at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists each against an AP-ranked opponent.

Williams and Johnson took the lead against the Bulldogs, finishing with 22 and 20 points, respectively. Defensively, Johnson shined guarding Mississippi State’s leading scorer, Jerkaila Jordan. She held her to just nine points—Jordan's lowest-scoring output in SEC play this season.

The game was a bit more personal for Flau’jae Johnson because of her "beef" with Jerkaila Jordan. The Tigers lost to the Bulldogs last year and Jordan went on social media, calling the LSU guard "Little Four." During the post-game interview, Johnson said:

“I didn’t care if I scored in this game as long as I did what I did on defense, and I tied my career high of four blocks, so… Big Four.”

This week presents another crucial test for the Tigers, with games against Missouri on Thursday and No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday.

