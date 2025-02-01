Stepdad Ameen Brooks makes bold claims for $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams’ partnership at LSU

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson is leading the Tigers on an incredible 22-1 run this season. The junior is averaging 20.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the floor.

Along with the $1.5 million NIL valued (per On3) Johnson, sophomore Mikaylah Williams is also performing well averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 47.5% from the floor.

The two guards made history in the 107-100 win over No. 13 Oklahoma on Thursday, as they became the first duo from Division I in 25 years to have a 25-5-5 stat line each against an AP-ranked opponent. Flau'jae Johnson finished with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Williams had 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The SEC Network posted about the record on their Instagram account and Johnson's stepfather, Ameen Brooks, reacted to the news in the comments section.

"Best backcourt in the nation!!," he wrote.

Ameen Brooks comment (Credits: Instagram/@secnetwork)

After the 66-56 loss to South Carolina, LSU has got back to their winning ways with two straight wins. The Tigers are now No. 2 in the SEC standings with a 7-1 record.

Flau'jae Johnson comments on the South Carolina postgame incident

After the loss to South Carolina on Jan. 25, the DJ at the Colonial Life Arena played the instrumental version of "Cut Friends," a song by Flau'jae Johnson's late father, Jason Johnson, known by his stage name, Camoflauge. He passed away six months before the guard was born in 2003.

Johnson shared a screenshot of the DJ's Instagram story on X, and wrote:

"I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that."

Expand Tweet

During Thursday's episode of her "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, Flau'jae Johnson shared her thoughts on the incident.

“There’s no better place but to talk about it than on my podcast and give y’all my perspective of the situation that happened,” Johnson said. “I ain’t going to lie, this really hit me differently. Even hearing it in the arena, I was heated, like holding back tears. I felt like that was distasteful. I didn’t think it was classy.

“You might as well have apologized to the LSU organization. I don’t think that you go that low because it was obviously geared towards me. You tried to troll me with my dad’s song, that didn’t rub me the right way. I felt like it was disrespectful."

The South Carolina Athletics Department has since apologized to LSU, Johnson and her family for the incident.

