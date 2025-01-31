“We lost that game in so many ways”: LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson dejected after losing to Dawn Staley’s South Carolina 

LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson shared her thoughts on the No. 7-ranked LSU Tigers' 10-point loss to No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks on Jan. 24, providing insight into the challenges LSU faced against one of the nation’s top teams. Tigers suffered their first defeat of the season to Dawn Staley's South Carolina, losing 56-66.

“We lost that game in so many ways,” Johnson said. “I feel like we just made a lot of minor mistakes that you can’t make against a great team like that.”

Despite the loss, Johnson praised her team’s resilience, especially in the opening half of the game.

“I was excited with my team because of our fight, our poise especially in the first half,” Johnson said. “We just didn’t pull away because we made too many mistakes. There were too many turnovers.”

Trending

Turnovers weren’t the only issue that hampered LSU’s performance. Johnson pointed out the disparity at the free-throw line as a critical factor in the game. She also reflected on her performance during the game, noting her struggles from beyond the arc.

“We really lost on the foul line,” Johnson said. “We only went to the foul line nine times, and they [South Carolina] went 26 times.” I haven’t shot the ball particularly well. I went 0-for-five from three. I don’t remember the last time I went 0-for-5 or 0-for-anything in a game from three.”

For Johnson, the loss highlighted areas for growth and the importance of learning from mistakes. The LSU junior star expressed optimism about facing South Carolina again.

“We are going to get our shot at winning again, and I think we’ll be more prepared,” Johnson added.

While the loss stung, Johnson’s comments reflected a balanced perspective, acknowledging both the TIger’s shortcomings and its potential.

Flau'jae Johnson speaks out on controversial moment during LSU’s game against South Carolina

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson opened up on her podcast, “Best of Both Worlds” about an emotional moment during the Tigers’ matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Jan. 24, where her late father’s song was played in the arena. Johnson, who has been candid about her connection to her father, Jason, took to her podcast on Friday to share her perspective on the incident.

“There’s no better place but to talk about it than on my podcast and give y’all my perspective of the situation that happened,” Johnson said. “I ain’t going to lie, this really hit me differently. Even hearing it in the arena, I was heated, like holding back tears. I felt like that was distasteful. I didn’t think it was classy.”

Hearing her father’s song during the game stirred deep emotions for Johnson. Johnson expressed frustration with what she perceived as an intentional move aimed at her.

“You might as well have apologized to the LSU organization,” Johnson said. “I don’t think that you go that low because it was obviously geared towards me. You tried to troll me with my dad’s song, that didn’t rub me the right way.”

The moment was a stark contrast to the competitive nature of the game, leaving Johnson feeling disrespected.

“I felt like it was disrespectful,” Johnson said. “But I’ve said my piece.”

Flau'jae Johnson’s father, Jason Johnson, known by his stage name, Camoflauge, was a rapper who was murdered six months before she was born. For Johnson, hearing his music in that context was a deeply personal experience that transcended the game itself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here