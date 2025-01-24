Mom La La Anthony promotes $1.1 million NIL-valued Kiyan Anthony's clothing brand 

Kiyan Anthony, is still a senior in high school, however, he has impressively started a clothing brand, alongside excelling inside the court. Despite his youth, Kiyan has managed to grow his clothing line, One Way Clothing, to six figures. His proud mother, La La Anthony, has always been his biggest cheerleader. Be it him walking in his father's footsteps to join Syracuse, or promoting his brand.

After teasing a new collection that generated quite a buzz on social media, the brand has now released the highly anticipated thermals. The collection, named "Swag Is My Serenity", was launched on Jan. 16. La La Anthony took to her Instagram to post a story where she showcased the clothing line.

She wrote an in-video caption that read:

"Got my @onewayclothingny from @kiyananthony and @jaydndefense, Super [fire emojis]."

La La Anthony promotes Kiyan Anthony's clothing brand (Source: @lala/Instagram)

Currently, the line offers two color options, grey and black. Besides that, it commits to offering high-quality and stylish streetwear. La La has mentioned that Kiyan keeps her up to date with the latest trends. With that, she always gets excited to try her hands on the newest items from his brand.

One Way Clothing was founded by Kiyan and his friend Jayden in 2023, and since then, it has steadily gained a following. The brand specializes in streetwear, offering a range of items such as T-shirts, hoodies and joggers. While the brand is based in Harlem, New York, it reaches its audience through a combination of online sales and pop-up shops in New York City.

Kiyan Anthony has a reported NIL valuation of $1.1 million, per On3.

Kiyan Anthony showcasing a standout performance

In addition to his growing success in fashion, Kiyan has also been making waves in the basketball world. As he prepares for his freshman year at Syracuse University, Kiyan has continued to evolve as a player. His senior year at Long Island Lutheran High School has been filled with challenges and triumphs, and his performance at the 2025 Hoophall Classic demonstrated just how far he’s come.

The Hoophall Classic is a prestigious basketball event, and Kiyan’s performance in his team’s first game against AZ Compass Prep on Sunday was nothing short of spectacular. Kiyan finished with a game-high 17 points and earned the MVP award for his outstanding performance.

Kiyan said following the game via MassLive.com:

“I’m just focusing on whatever I can do to help the team win. I just try to go out there every day and do everything I can to help the team win — that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Despite the strong performance at the Hoophall Classic, Kiyan’s journey this season hasn’t been without its difficulties. Early on, he faced a setback when an injury sidelined him after a promising preseason. He is back now and busy getting ready for his future ventures both on and off the court.

