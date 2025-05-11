Mom Shaunie Henderson rocks special Me'arah O'Neal t-shirt for Mother's Day

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter Me'arah O'Neal got a special Mother's Day surprise on Sunday. In a twist, her mom, Shaunie Henderson, rocked a custom-made t-shirt of the forward. The television personality was seen flaunting a hype tee on the hooper's Instagram story.

Me'arah zoomed in on the merch as Henderson stood on the garden walkway. She then zoomed out to showcase her mother celebrating with excitement.

"Happy Mommas day madukes ilyyyy," she wrote on the story post.

Shaquille O'Neal's daughter posts a video of her mother, Shaunie Henderson, donning a custom tee | via @mearahoneal_/ig

Shaunie and Shaquille finalized their divorce in 2011. However, they have ensured to be constantly present in Me'arah's personal and basketball journey. Shaunie was also an early believer in her daughter's hoop abilities, expressing that she spotted a rare talent in Me'arah:

"When I first saw Me'Arah dribble a basketball, I actually was kind of shocked because no one taught her," she said.

"She just watched her brothers, it wasn't even like she was a little girl that watched basketball on television... She has a God-given athletic ability that is just not normal."

Me'arah O'Neal is returning to Florida

After a solid freshman season with Florida, Me'arah O'Neal will return to the program next season. She shared her decision with a brief mixtape across her Instagram and X last month.

Having played in the McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic, the wing joined the program as one of the top prospects last season. She averaged 13.6 minutes of action per game, where she averaged 4.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks on 42.5% shooting. Her best game came against Arkansas, where she dropped 19 points on 85.7% efficiency.

Alongside her freshman DI year, O'Neal will also bring national-level experience to the school next season. She participated in the USA Basketball 3X Nationals earlier this month, representing Florida alongside Laila Reynolds and freshmen K'Nisha Godfrey and Jade Weathersby.

The school did not make far into the games, losing 21-7 to a 3-point barrage from Stephen F. Austin in the Day 1 finale.

